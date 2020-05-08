Bob Dylan annuncia il nuovo album di inediti "Rough and Rowdy Ways"

Il 19 giugno arriva Rough and Rowdy Ways, nuovo album di inediti di Bob Dylan . Il progetto discografico arriva a otto anni da Tempest ultimo disco dato alle stampe. Successivamente il cantautore ha pubblicato tre album di cover: “Shadows in the Night” uscito nel 2015, “Fallen Angels” del 2016 e “Triplicate” pubblicato nel 2017. Non sono mancate anche diverse uscite discografiche con live, cofanetti da collezione e bootleg come “The Bootleg Series Vol. 15: Travelin' Thru, 1967–1969”, uscito lo scorso anno. Ovviamente ha poi portato avanti la sua attività live con il “Neverending Tour”. “Rough and Rowdy Ways” è stato anticipato dall’uscita del singolo “ Murder Most Foul ” della durata di 17 minuti e che è stato pubblicato a sorpresa circa un mese fa. Il brano racconta l’assassinio di John Fitzgerald Kennedy e la cultura americana degli anni 60. Successivamente Bob Dylan ha reso nota la traccia “I Contain Multitudes”, mentre con l’annuncio del nuovo album ha pubblicato anche il nuovo singolo “ False Prophet ”. Tutte e tre le canzoni faranno parte del nuovo album di inediti, mentre è ancora sconosciuta la tracklist completa.

Il nuovo singolo “False Prophet”: il testo

Il nuovo singolo “False Prophet” è un classico blues di sei minuti che tratta i temi come l'amore e gli inganni della vita. Nel testo sono presenti anche una citazione per Martin Luther King, riferimenti biblici e gli eterni misteri del mondo. "Non sono un falso profeta, so solo quello che so, vado dove solo le persone sole possono andare" e "non ricordo quando sono nato e mi sono dimenticato quando sono morto" e, ancora, "ho aperto il mio cuore al mondo e il mondo è entrato" tra le frasi più importanti della canzone. La copertina di “False Prophet” è un disegno che ricorda la corsa all'oro e dei campi di cotone, della schiavitù e delle miserie umane: uno scheletro vestito da guaritore ambulante.



Questo il testo della canzone



Another day that don’t end

Another ship goin’ out

Another day of anger, bitterness, and doubt

I know how it happened

I saw it begin

I opened my heart to the world and the world came in

Hello Mary Lou

Hello Miss Pearl

My fleet-footed guides from the underworld

No stars in the sky shine brighter than you

You girls mean business and I do too

Well, I’m the enemy of treason

Enemy of strife

Enemy of the unlived meaningless life

I ain’t no false prophet

I just know what I know

I go where only the lonely can go

I’m first among equals

Second to none

Last of the best

You can bury the rest

Bury ’em naked with their silver and gold

Put them six feet under and pray for their souls

What are you lookin’ at

There’s nothing to see

Just a cool breeze that’s encircling me

Let’s go for a walk in the garden

So far and so wide

We can sit in the shade by the fountain-side

I search the world over

For the Holy Grail

I sing songs of love

I sing songs of betrayal

Don’t care what I drink

Don’t care what i eat

I climbed the mountains of swords on my bare feet

You don’t know me, darlin’

You never would guess

I’m nothing like my ghostly appearance would suggest

I ain’t no false prophet

I just said what I said

I’m just here to bring vengeance on somebody’s head

Put out your hand

There’s nothing to hold

Open your mouth

I’ll stuff it with gold

Oh, you poor devil look up if you will

The city of God is there on the hill

Hello stranger

A long goodbye

You ruled the land

But so do I

You lost your mule

You got a poison brain

I’ll marry you to a ball and chain

You know, darlin’

The kind of life that I live

When your smile meets my smile something’s got to give

I ain’t no false prophet

No, I’m nobody’s bride

Can’t remember when I was born

And I forgot when I died.