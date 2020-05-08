Bob Dylan annuncia il nuovo album di inediti “Rough and Rowdy Ways” a distanza di otto anni dall’ultimo lavoro
Il 19 giugno arriva Rough and Rowdy Ways, nuovo album di inediti di Bob Dylan. Il progetto discografico arriva a otto anni da Tempest ultimo disco dato alle stampe. Successivamente il cantautore ha pubblicato tre album di cover: “Shadows in the Night” uscito nel 2015, “Fallen Angels” del 2016 e “Triplicate” pubblicato nel 2017. Non sono mancate anche diverse uscite discografiche con live, cofanetti da collezione e bootleg come “The Bootleg Series Vol. 15: Travelin' Thru, 1967–1969”, uscito lo scorso anno. Ovviamente ha poi portato avanti la sua attività live con il “Neverending Tour”. “Rough and Rowdy Ways” è stato anticipato dall’uscita del singolo “Murder Most Foul” della durata di 17 minuti e che è stato pubblicato a sorpresa circa un mese fa. Il brano racconta l’assassinio di John Fitzgerald Kennedy e la cultura americana degli anni 60. Successivamente Bob Dylan ha reso nota la traccia “I Contain Multitudes”, mentre con l’annuncio del nuovo album ha pubblicato anche il nuovo singolo “False Prophet”. Tutte e tre le canzoni faranno parte del nuovo album di inediti, mentre è ancora sconosciuta la tracklist completa.
Il nuovo singolo “False Prophet”: il testo
Il nuovo singolo “False Prophet” è un classico blues di sei minuti che tratta i temi come l'amore e gli inganni della vita. Nel testo sono presenti anche una citazione per Martin Luther King, riferimenti biblici e gli eterni misteri del mondo. "Non sono un falso profeta, so solo quello che so, vado dove solo le persone sole possono andare" e "non ricordo quando sono nato e mi sono dimenticato quando sono morto" e, ancora, "ho aperto il mio cuore al mondo e il mondo è entrato" tra le frasi più importanti della canzone. La copertina di “False Prophet” è un disegno che ricorda la corsa all'oro e dei campi di cotone, della schiavitù e delle miserie umane: uno scheletro vestito da guaritore ambulante.
Questo il testo della canzone
Another day that don’t end
Another ship goin’ out
Another day of anger, bitterness, and doubt
I know how it happened
I saw it begin
I opened my heart to the world and the world came in
Hello Mary Lou
Hello Miss Pearl
My fleet-footed guides from the underworld
No stars in the sky shine brighter than you
You girls mean business and I do too
Well, I’m the enemy of treason
Enemy of strife
Enemy of the unlived meaningless life
I ain’t no false prophet
I just know what I know
I go where only the lonely can go
I’m first among equals
Second to none
Last of the best
You can bury the rest
Bury ’em naked with their silver and gold
Put them six feet under and pray for their souls
What are you lookin’ at
There’s nothing to see
Just a cool breeze that’s encircling me
Let’s go for a walk in the garden
So far and so wide
We can sit in the shade by the fountain-side
I search the world over
For the Holy Grail
I sing songs of love
I sing songs of betrayal
Don’t care what I drink
Don’t care what i eat
I climbed the mountains of swords on my bare feet
You don’t know me, darlin’
You never would guess
I’m nothing like my ghostly appearance would suggest
I ain’t no false prophet
I just said what I said
I’m just here to bring vengeance on somebody’s head
Put out your hand
There’s nothing to hold
Open your mouth
I’ll stuff it with gold
Oh, you poor devil look up if you will
The city of God is there on the hill
Hello stranger
A long goodbye
You ruled the land
But so do I
You lost your mule
You got a poison brain
I’ll marry you to a ball and chain
You know, darlin’
The kind of life that I live
When your smile meets my smile something’s got to give
I ain’t no false prophet
No, I’m nobody’s bride
Can’t remember when I was born
And I forgot when I died.