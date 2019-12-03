Nel 2020 l’album “Jagged Little Pill” compie 25 anni. L’album più importante della carriera di Alanis Morissette, con oltre 16 milioni di copie vendute solo negli Stati Uniti, sarà celebrato dalla stessa artista canadese con un omonimo musical di scena a Broadway e che andrà in scena questa settimana a New York City. Non è l’unico progetto in programma per Alanis Morrissette che per il 2020 ha già annunciato un nuovo album e un tour. Il titolo del nuovo progetto discografico è “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” e arriverà a otto anni di distanza da “Havoc e Bright Lights” del 2012. L’album uscirà il primo maggio 2020 ed è anticipato dal singolo "Reasons I Drink", uscito nelle ultime ore.

Il testo del nuovo singolo "Reasons I Drink"

Il singolo “Reasons I Drink” analizza ancora una volta la capacità da parte di Alanis Morissette di cantare temi estremamente intimi e delicati. Nel testo infatti tratta la sofferenza e di come si trovi rifugio nelle dipendenze.

These are the reasons I drink

The reasons I tell everybody I’m fine even though I am not

These are the reasons I overdo it

I have been working since I can remember, since I was single digits

Now, even though I’ve been busted

I don’t know where to draw the line ’cause that groove has gotten so deep

And nothing can give reprieve like they do

Nothing can give a break for this soldier like they do

Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more hit

It feels so helpful in my need for respite

And here are the reasons I eat

Reasons I feel everything so deeply when I’m not medicated

And so that’s it, I am buying a Lamborghini

To make up for these habits, to survive this sick industry

Nothing can give reprieve like they do

Nothing can give me a break from this torture like they do

Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more sip

It feels so helpful in my need for some long overdue respite

And these are the reasons I don’t even think I would quit

And these are the reasons I can’t even see straight

And these are the ones whom I know it so deeply affects

And I am left wondering how I would I function without it

Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more rip

I go from one mini pad to another to stay lit

Il tour nel 2020

Il tour invece andrà in scena negli Stati Uniti e con un’unica data in Canada in programma l’11 luglio al Budweiser Stage di Toronto. A supportare Alanis Morissette ci saranno Liz Phair e Garbage che avevano già collaborato con l’artista in un tour del 1998. La cantautrice offrirà ai fan un’anteprima speciale all’Apollo Theatre di New York, facendo rivivere il suo album attraverso un musical ispirato proprio al capolavoro della sua carriera. Si tratta di uno spettacolo scritto da Diablo Cody contenente sia le canzoni di Jagged Little Pill che nuovi brani creati da Glen Ballard e dalla stessa Alanis. Il tour approderà anche in Europa, sempre nel 2020, ma non sono ancora state ufficializzate le date.