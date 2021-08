Il testo della canzone Send in The Clowns

Alla fine della puntata di Mister Paura dedicata a Jack In The Box, Emanuela Battista canta Send in the Clowns (Che Entrino i Pagliacci) canzone di Stephen Sondheim tratta musical del 1973 A Little Night Music, adattamento musical del film di Ingmar Bergman Sorrisi di una notte d'estate. Ecco il teso

Isn't it rich?

Are we a pair?

Me here at last on the ground

You in mid-air

Send in the clowns

Isn't it bliss?

Don't you approve?

One who keeps tearing around

One who can't move

Where are the clowns?

Send in the clowns

Just when I stopped

Opening doors

Finally knowing the one that I wanted was yours

Making my entrance again with my usual flair

Sure of my lines

Noone is there

Don't you love a farce?

My fault, I fear

I thought that you'd want what I want

Sorry my dear

But where are the clowns?

Send in the clowns

Don't bother

They're here

Isn't it rich?

Isn't it queer?

Losing my timing this late

In my career

Where are the clowns?

There ought to be clowns

Well, maybe next year