Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, lo show è su Sky

L’attrice Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) e la superstar della NFL Rob Gronkowski saranno i conduttori dell’evento più verde dell’anno: i Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Lo show si terrà in America (presso il Barker Hangar a Santa Monica) sabato 9 aprile ma sarà visibile in Italia con tre messe in onda speciali: da mercoledì 13 Aprile alle 20:00 in anteprima su Sky on demand, venerdì 15 Aprile alle 20:00 su Nickelodeon, Sky 605, e sabato 16 Aprile alle 20:00 su Super!, canale 47 del DTT e di tivusat e sul 625 di Sky. Per la prima volta in assoluto, lo spettacolo sarà arricchito da 1.000 epiche “slimmate” e dozzine di scherzi super divertenti per celebrare le star preferite del mondo del cinema, TV, musica, sport e altro.
“I Kids’ Choice Awards sono uno show unico con tanta energia, superstar e ovviamente litri di slime. Nickelodeon è sempre stata la mia famiglia e condurre questo evento iconico al fianco di Gronk sarà una bomba!” – afferma Miranda Cosgrove. “Nel mio cuore sono sempre rimasto bambino e i KCA saranno un momento fantastico per me. Non vedo l’ora di poter tirar fuori tutta la gioia che ho dentro e passarla ai bambini a casa!” – ha dichiarato Gronkowski. Svelate anche le nomination dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. Nominati per la prima volta: Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, Doja Cat e tanti altri. Comandano il gruppo con quattro nomination a testa: Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie, iCarly, Cobra Kai, and The SpongeBob Movie: Amici in Fuga. Le performance musicali verranno annunciate successivamente. Come per tutte le edizioni dei KCA lo slime sarà il vero protagonista ma quest’anno, insieme al dirigibile di Nickelodeon, non si limiterà solo al nostro mondo ma esplorerà anche il Metaverso con gli avatar delle celebrità e tanti contenuti mozzafiato.
I fans possono votare sul sito ufficiale kca.nickelodeon.tv.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 è sponsorizzato da The LEGO® Group, da Kirby and the Forgotten Land™ game, Lunchables, e Olive Garden®.
tutte le nomination dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
TELEVISIONE
PROGRAMMA TV PREFERITO (RAGAZZI)
Hai paura del buio?
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: La serie
A casa di Raven
That Girl Lay Lay
Il Club delle babysitter
PROGRAMMA TV PREFERITO (FAMIGLIE)
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Marvel Studios’ Loki
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon
REALITY SHOW PREFERITO
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
America’s Got Talent
Il cantante mascherato
Wipeout
CARTONE ANIMATO PREFERITO
Jurassic World: Nuove avventure
Looney Tunes Cartoons
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
A casa dei Loud
I Puffi
STAR TV FEMMINILE PREFERITA (RAGAZZI)
Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, Il Club delle Babysitter | Gabby Lewis, Hai paura del buio?)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
STAR TV MASCHILE PREFERITA (RAGAZZI)
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Hai paura del buio?)
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie)
Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Young Dylan)
STAR TV FEMMINILE PREFERITA (FAMIGLIA)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
STAR TV MASCHILE PREFERITA (FAMIGLIA)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)
FILM:
FILM PREFERITO
Cenerentola
Clifford il grande cane rosso
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: New Legends
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom & Jerry: Il film
ATTRICE DI FILM PREFERITA
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cenerentola)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Crudelia)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
ATTORE DI FILM PREFERITO
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: New Legends)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
FILM D’ANIMAZIONE PREFERITO
Disney and Pixar’s Luca
Disney’s Encanto
PAW Patrol: Il Film
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Affari di Famiglia
The SpongeBob Movie: Amici in Fuga
MUSICA:
ARTISTA FEMMINILE PREFERITA
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
ARTISTA MASCHILE PREFERITO
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
BAND PREFERITA
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
COLLABORAZIONE MUSICALE PREFERITA
Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Best Friend - Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
Rumors - Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
STAY - The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
STAR MONDIALE PREFERITA
Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
CANZONE PREFERITA
All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) - Taylor Swift
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me - Adele
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Take My Breath - The Weeknd
Up - Cardi B
ARTISTA RIVELAZIONE PREFERITO
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
ALBUM PREFERITO
30 - Adele
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) - Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Justice - Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) - Taylor Swift
ALTRE CATEGORIE:
CREATOR MASCHILE PREFERITO
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Unspeakable
CREATOR FEMMINILE PREFERITO
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings
STAR DELLO SPORT FEMMINILE PREFERITA
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
STAR DELLO SPORT MASCHILE PREFERITA
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
VIDEOGAME PREFERITO
Brookhaven
Minecraft
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars
CATEGORIE ITALIANE: ecco le tre categorie votabili solo dai fan italiani
SOCIAL STAR PREFERITA
Alessia Lanza
Ambra Cotti
Captain Blazer
Giulia Sara Salemi
Michelle Cavallaro
CANTANTE ITALIANO PREFERITO
AKA7even
Alfa
Deddy
Elodie
Sangiovanni
STAR COMICA ITALIANA PREFERITA
Khaby Lame
Kiro Ebra
LolloBarollo
Mattia Stanga
Rametta
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 è prodotto DA Nickelodeon Productions, è supervisionato da Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; e Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Michael Dempsey executive producer, con Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey e Greg Sills co-executive producers. Lo show è diretto da Glenn Weiss.