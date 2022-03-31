Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, lo show è su Sky

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, lo show più verde dell’anno è su Sky

Spettacolo

L’attrice Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) e la superstar della NFL Rob Gronkowski saranno i conduttori dell’evento più verde dell’anno. Lo show si terrà in America (presso il Barker Hangar a Santa Monica) sabato 9 aprile ma sarà visibile in Italia con tre messe in onda speciali: da mercoledì 13 Aprile alle 20:00 in anteprima su Sky on demand, venerdì 15 Aprile alle 20:00 su Nickelodeon, Sky 605, e sabato 16 Aprile alle 20:00 su Super!, canale 47 del DTT e di tivusat e sul 625 di Sky. 

L’attrice Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) e la superstar della NFL Rob Gronkowski saranno i conduttori dell’evento più verde dell’anno: i Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Lo show si terrà in America (presso il Barker Hangar a Santa Monica) sabato 9 aprile ma sarà visibile in Italia con tre messe in onda speciali: da mercoledì 13 Aprile alle 20:00 in anteprima su Sky on demand, venerdì 15 Aprile alle 20:00 su Nickelodeon, Sky 605, e sabato 16 Aprile alle 20:00 su Super!, canale 47 del DTT e di tivusat e sul 625 di Sky. Per la prima volta in assoluto, lo spettacolo sarà arricchito da 1.000 epiche “slimmate” e dozzine di scherzi super divertenti per celebrare le star preferite del mondo del cinema, TV, musica, sport e altro. 

“I Kids’ Choice Awards sono uno show unico con tanta energia, superstar e ovviamente litri di slime. Nickelodeon è sempre stata la mia famiglia e condurre questo evento iconico al fianco di Gronk sarà una bomba!” – afferma Miranda Cosgrove. “Nel mio cuore sono sempre rimasto bambino e i KCA saranno un momento fantastico per me. Non vedo l’ora di poter tirar fuori tutta la gioia che ho dentro e passarla ai bambini a casa!” – ha dichiarato Gronkowski. Svelate anche le nomination dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. Nominati per la prima volta: Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, Doja Cat e tanti altri. Comandano il gruppo con quattro nomination a testa: Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie, iCarly, Cobra Kai, and The SpongeBob Movie: Amici in Fuga. Le performance musicali verranno annunciate successivamente.  Come per tutte le edizioni dei KCA lo slime sarà il vero protagonista ma quest’anno, insieme al dirigibile di Nickelodeon, non si limiterà solo al nostro mondo ma esplorerà anche il Metaverso con gli avatar delle celebrità e tanti contenuti mozzafiato. 

 

I fans possono votare sul sito ufficiale kca.nickelodeon.tv.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 è sponsorizzato da The LEGO® Group, da Kirby and the Forgotten Land™ game, Lunchables, e Olive Garden®.

tutte le nomination dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022


TELEVISIONE
 

PROGRAMMA TV PREFERITO (RAGAZZI)

Hai paura del buio?

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: La serie

A casa di Raven

That Girl Lay Lay

Il Club delle babysitter

PROGRAMMA TV PREFERITO (FAMIGLIE)

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

REALITY SHOW PREFERITO

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

America’s Got Talent

Il cantante mascherato

Wipeout

 

CARTONE ANIMATO PREFERITO

Jurassic World: Nuove avventure

Looney Tunes Cartoons

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

A casa dei Loud

I Puffi

STAR TV FEMMINILE PREFERITA (RAGAZZI)

Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, Il Club delle Babysitter | Gabby Lewis, Hai paura del buio?)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

STAR TV MASCHILE PREFERITA (RAGAZZI)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Hai paura del buio?)

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie)

Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Young Dylan)

STAR TV FEMMINILE PREFERITA (FAMIGLIA)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

STAR TV MASCHILE PREFERITA (FAMIGLIA)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

 

FILM:

 

FILM PREFERITO

Cenerentola

Clifford il grande cane rosso

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: New Legends

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: Il film

ATTRICE DI FILM PREFERITA

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cenerentola)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Crudelia)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

ATTORE DI FILM PREFERITO

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: New Legends)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

FILM D’ANIMAZIONE PREFERITO

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

Disney’s Encanto

PAW Patrol: Il Film

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Affari di Famiglia

The SpongeBob Movie: Amici in Fuga

MUSICA:

 

ARTISTA FEMMINILE PREFERITA

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA MASCHILE PREFERITO

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

BAND PREFERITA

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

COLLABORAZIONE MUSICALE PREFERITA

Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Best Friend - Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Leave Before You Love Me - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Rumors - Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

STAY - The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

STAR MONDIALE PREFERITA

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

CANZONE PREFERITA

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) - Taylor Swift

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me - Adele

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Take My Breath - The Weeknd

Up - Cardi B

ARTISTA RIVELAZIONE PREFERITO

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

ALBUM PREFERITO

30 - Adele

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) - Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Justice - Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) - Taylor Swift

ALTRE CATEGORIE:

CREATOR MASCHILE PREFERITO

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

CREATOR FEMMINILE PREFERITO

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

STAR DELLO SPORT FEMMINILE PREFERITA

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

STAR DELLO SPORT MASCHILE PREFERITA

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

VIDEOGAME PREFERITO

Brookhaven

Minecraft

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

CATEGORIE ITALIANE: ecco le tre categorie votabili solo dai fan italiani

 

SOCIAL STAR PREFERITA

Alessia Lanza

Ambra Cotti

Captain Blazer

Giulia Sara Salemi

Michelle Cavallaro

CANTANTE ITALIANO PREFERITO

AKA7even

Alfa

Deddy

Elodie

Sangiovanni

 

STAR COMICA ITALIANA PREFERITA

Khaby Lame

Kiro Ebra

LolloBarollo

Mattia Stanga

Rametta

 

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 è prodotto DA Nickelodeon Productions, è supervisionato da Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; e Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Michael Dempsey executive producer, con Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey e Greg Sills co-executive producers. Lo show è diretto da Glenn Weiss. 

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Fedez è stato dimesso dall'ospedale: "Sto bene"

Spettacolo

Il cantante, operato nei giorni scorsi per un tumore al pancreas, è uscito dal San Raffaele...

Fedez è stato dimesso dall'ospedale: "Sto bene"

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, lo show è su Sky

Spettacolo

L’attrice Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) e la superstar della NFL Rob Gronkowski saranno i conduttori...

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, lo show è su Sky

Jacopo Tissi primo ballerino ospite alla Scala dalla prossima stagione

Spettacolo

Il danzatore, che subito dopo l'inizio della guerra ha lasciato il Bolshoi di Mosca dopo esser...

Jacopo Tissi primo ballerino ospite alla Scala dalla prossima stagione

The Killer: terminate le riprese del noir di David Fincher

Cinema

Il cameraman Dwayne Barr ha annunciato su Instagram che si sono concluse le riprese del nuovo...

The Killer: terminate le riprese del noir di David Fincher

Pino Daniele, il figlio annuncia un album di inediti postumo

Musica

È durante una recente intervista che il figlio di Pino Daniele, Alessandro, ha raccontato alla...

Pino Daniele, il figlio annuncia un album di inediti postumo

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te

Fai login per ottenere il meglio subito

Accedi con il tuo Sky ID o registrati in pochi istanti.