Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, lo show è su Sky

L’attrice Miranda Cosgrove ( iCarly ) e la superstar della NFL Rob Gronkowski saranno i conduttori dell’evento più verde dell’anno: i Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards . Lo show si terrà in America (presso il Barker Hangar a Santa Monica) sabato 9 aprile ma sarà visibile in Italia con tre messe in onda speciali: da mercoledì 13 Aprile alle 20:00 in anteprima su Sky on demand, venerdì 15 Aprile alle 20:00 su Nickelodeon, Sky 605, e sabato 16 Aprile alle 20:00 su Super!, canale 47 del DTT e di tivusat e sul 625 di Sky. Per la prima volta in assoluto, lo spettacolo sarà arricchito da 1.000 epiche “slimmate” e dozzine di scherzi super divertenti per celebrare le star preferite del mondo del cinema, TV, musica, sport e altro.

“I Kids’ Choice Awards sono uno show unico con tanta energia, superstar e ovviamente litri di slime. Nickelodeon è sempre stata la mia famiglia e condurre questo evento iconico al fianco di Gronk sarà una bomba!” – afferma Miranda Cosgrove. “Nel mio cuore sono sempre rimasto bambino e i KCA saranno un momento fantastico per me. Non vedo l’ora di poter tirar fuori tutta la gioia che ho dentro e passarla ai bambini a casa!” – ha dichiarato Gronkowski. Svelate anche le nomination dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. Nominati per la prima volta: Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, Doja Cat e tanti altri. Comandano il gruppo con quattro nomination a testa: Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie, iCarly, Cobra Kai, and The SpongeBob Movie: Amici in Fuga. Le performance musicali verranno annunciate successivamente. Come per tutte le edizioni dei KCA lo slime sarà il vero protagonista ma quest’anno, insieme al dirigibile di Nickelodeon, non si limiterà solo al nostro mondo ma esplorerà anche il Metaverso con gli avatar delle celebrità e tanti contenuti mozzafiato.

I fans possono votare sul sito ufficiale kca.nickelodeon.tv.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 è sponsorizzato da The LEGO® Group, da Kirby and the Forgotten Land™ game, Lunchables, e Olive Garden®.