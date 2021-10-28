People's Choice Awards 2021: le nomination, da Adele a Squid Game

E! ha annunciato le candidature per i premi annuali che il pubblico assegna alle migliori produzioni cinematografiche, TV e musicali (e ai suoi protagonisti). F9: The Fast Saga ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination (8); Loki 5, tra cui Miglior Show dell'anno. Anche Ted Lasso, This Is Us e Grey’s Anatomy si aggiudicano 5 nomination a testa. Tra le serie, WandaVision e Squid Game. Tre nomination per Dwayne Johnson. Per la musica, Bad Bunny e Adele tra gli artisti nominati. BTS e Coldplay nella categoria gruppi
Finalmente sono arrivate le tanto attese nomination per i People's Choice Awards 2021, i premi assegnati annualmente dal pubblico alle migliori produzioni cinematografiche, televisive e musicali (e ai suoi protagonisti).
Si tratta dei riconoscimenti più democratici che esistano, nel vero senso del termine: è la gente comune, il popolo (inteso come demos, in greco, da cui deriva il termine democratico) a far sentire la propria voce. Ossia la propria opinione, che spesso conta molto più di quella dei critici, degli addetti ai lavori, degli esperti e di chi lavora nel settore dell'intrattenimento. Perché non va mai dimenticato che il primo vero protagonista dell’entertainment è proprio “lui”: il caro vecchio pubblico.
Poche ore fa NBC ed E! hanno annunciato tutte le candidature all'edizione dei People’s Choice Awards targati 2021 e ciò che possiamo notare è per molti qualcosa di non troppo inaspettato, anzi. Vediamo nel dettaglio tutte le nomination.
Categoria cinema, F9: The Fast Saga il film più nominato
F9: The Fast Saga ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination: la bellezza di otto, tra cui quella per il prestigiosissimo “Movie of 2021”.
Pure le candidature - anch'esse molto ambite - per le interpretazioni individuali hanno visto tra i nominati Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron e John Cena.
Per quanto riguarda gli attori, in generale a fare asso-piglia-tutto è Dwayne Johnson, nominato in ben tre categorie (il suo è il record di quest’anno, per un attore). Johnson ha ottenuto la candidatura nella categoria Male Movie Star del 2021 per il film Jungle Cruise; Male TV Star 2021 per la serie Young Rock e Social Star 2021 per la sua enorme influenza su Instagram.
Serie TV: Loki, Ted Lasso, This Is Us e Grey’s Anatomy grandi protagoniste
Nella categoria TV, la serie della Marvel Loki si è aggiudicata 5 nomination, tra cui Miglior Show dell'anno.
Anche le serie televisive Ted Lasso, This Is Us e Grey’s Anatomy hanno ottenuto 5 candidature a testa.
Tra le serie nominate, spiccano i titoli di WandaVision, Squid Game, Only Murders in the Building e La Brea.
Musica: Adele e Bad Bunny tra gli artisti
Per quanto riguarda la musica, nella categoria maschile dedicata agli artisti individuali troviamo le nomination di Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes e The Weeknd, tra gli altri.
Tra le artiste femminili, invece, spiccano i nomi di Adele, Billie Eilish, Cardi B e Doja Cat, tra le altre.
BTS, Coldplay, Jonas Brothers e Maroon 5 sono alcuni dei nomi dei gruppi candidati nella categoria dedicata alle band del 2021.
La cerimonia di premiazione
Fino al 17 novembre chiunque del pubblico potrà votare e sostenere il proprio film, serie televisiva, attore e/o cantante preferito tramite il sito ufficiale dei People's Choice Awards oppure via Twitter.
La cerimonia di premiazione dei People's Choice Awards 2021 si terrà il 7 dicembre presso il Barker Hangar di Santa Monica.
Tutte le nomination
Ecco la lista di tutte le candidature per i People's Choice Awards 2021.
Movies
THE MOVIE OF 2021
1 Black Widow
2 Coming 2 America
3 F9: The Fast Saga
4 Dune
5 No Time To Die
6 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
7 The Tomorrow War
8 Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
1 Coming 2 America
2 Free Guy
3 He’s All That
4 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
5 Jungle Cruise
6 Space Jam: A New Legacy
7 Thunder Force
8 Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
1 Black Widow
2 F9: The Fast Saga
3 Godzilla vs. Kong
4 No Time To Die
5 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
6 The Suicide Squad
7 The Tomorrow War
8 Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
1 A Quiet Place Part II
2 Cruella
3 Dune
4 Fatherhood
5 Halloween Kills
6 In The Heights
7 Old
8 Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
1 Cinderella
2 Luca
3 Raya and the Last Dragon
4 The Boss Baby: Family Business
5 The Mitchells vs. the Machines
6 Tom and Jerry
7 Vivo
8 Yes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
1 Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
2 Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
3 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
4 Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
5 John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
6 Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
7 Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
8 Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
1 Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
2 Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
3 Florence Pugh, Black Widow
4 Jennifer Hudson, Respect
5 Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
6 Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
7 Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
8 Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
1 Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
2 Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
3 Emma Stone, Cruella
4 Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
5 Jason Momoa, Dune
6 Jennifer Hudson, Respect
7 Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
8 Timothée Chalamet, Dune
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
1 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
2 Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
3 Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
4 Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
5 Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
6 Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
7 Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
8 Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
1 Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
2 Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
3 Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
4 Florence Pugh, Black Widow
5 John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
6 Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
7 Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
8 Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
TV
THE SHOW OF 2021
1 Cobra Kai
2 Grey’s Anatomy
3 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
4 Loki
5 Saturday Night Live
6 The Bachelor
7 This Is Us
8 WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
1 Outer Banks
2 9-1-1
3 Cobra Kai
4 Grey’s Anatomy
5 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
6 The Equalizer
7 The Walking Dead
8 This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
1 Brooklyn Nine-Nine
2 Grown-ish
3 Never Have I Ever
4 Only Murders in the Building
5 Saturday Night Live
6 Ted Lasso
7 The Upshaws
8 Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
1 90 Day Fiancé
2 Bachelor In Paradise
3 Below Deck
4 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
5 Keeping Up With the Kardashians
6 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
7 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
8 The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
1 America’s Got Talent
2 American Idol
3 Dancing With The Stars
4 RuPaul’s Drag Race
5 The Bachelor
6 The Bachelorette
7 The Masked Singer
8 The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
1 Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
2 Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
3 Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
4 Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
5 Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
6 Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
7 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
8 Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
1 Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
2 Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
3 Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
4 Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
5 Mandy Moore, This Is Us
6 Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
7 Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
8 Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
1 Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
2 Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
3 Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
4 Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy 4
5 Mandy Moore, This Is Us
6 Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
7 Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
8 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 4
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
1 Andy Samberg Brooklyn Nine-Nine
2 Dwayne Johnson Young Rock
3 Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso
4 Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live
5 Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building
6 Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building
7 Wanda Sykes The Upshaws
8 Yara Shahidi Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
1 Good Morning America
2 Live with Kelly and Ryan
3 Red Table Talk
4 The Ellen DeGeneres Show
5 The Kelly Clarkson Show
6 The View
7 The Wendy Williams Show
8 Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
1 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
2 Jimmy Kimmel Live!
3 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
4 Late Night With Seth Meyers
5 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
6 The Late Late Show with James Corden
7 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
8 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
1 Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
2 Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
3 JoJo, The Masked Singer
4 JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
5 Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
6 Matt James, The Bachelor
7 Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
8 Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
1 Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
2 Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
3 Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
4 Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
5 Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
6 Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
7 Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
8 Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
1 Cobra Kai
2 Loki
3 Mare of Easttown
4 Outer Banks
5 Sex/Life
6 Squid Game
7 Ted Lasso
8 The White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
1 Loki
2 Lucifer
3 La Brea
4 Shadow and Bone
5 Superman and Lois
6 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
7 The Flash
8 WandaVision
Music
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
1 Bad Bunny
2 Drake
3 Ed Sheeran
4 Justin Bieber
5 Lil Nas X
6 Luke Combs
7 Shawn Mendes
8 The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
1 Adele
2 Billie Eilish
3 Cardi B
4 Doja Cat
5 Halsey
6 Megan Thee Stallion
7 Olivia Rodrigo
8 Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021
1 BTS
2 Coldplay
3 Dan + Shay
4 Imagine Dragons
5 Jonas Brothers
6 Maroon 5
7 Migos
8 twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2021
1 Butter, BTS
2 Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
3 Easy On Me, Adele
4 good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
5 Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
6 Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
7 Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
8 Up, Cardi B
THE ALBUM OF 2021
1 Certified Lover, Boy Drake
2 Culture III, Migos
3 Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
4 Justice, Justin Bieber
5 Montero, Lil Nas X
6 Planet Her, Doja Cat
7 Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
8 star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
1 Blake Shelton
2 Carrie Underwood
3 Dan + Shay
4 Kacey Musgraves
5 Kane Brown
6 Luke Bryan
7 Luke Combs
8 Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
1 Anuel AA
2 Bad Bunny
3 Becky G
4 Daddy Yankee
5 J Balvin
6 KAROL G
7 Maluma
8 Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
1 24kGoldn
2 Bella Poarch
3 Giveon
4 Olivia Rodrigo
5 Rauw Alejandro
6 Tate McRae
7 The Kid LAROI
8 Tomorrow X Together
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
1 Butter, BTS
2 Easy On Me, Adele
3 good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
4 Location, Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
5 Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
6 My Universe, Coldplay X BTS
7 Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
8 Stay, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
1 Best Friend, Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
2 Industry Baby, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
3 Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA
4 Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
5 Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
6 Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
7 Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
8 You Right, Doja Cat, The Weeknd
Pop Culture
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
1 Addison Rae
2 Britney Spears
3 Charli D’Amelio
4 Dwayne Johnson
5 Justin Bieber
6 Kim Kardashian West
7 Kylie Jenner
8 Lil Nas X
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
1 Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
2 Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
3 Friends: The Reunion
4 Justin Bieber: Our World
5 Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
6 Oprah with Meghan and Harry
7 P!nk: All I Know So Far
8 Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
1 Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
2 Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
3 From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
4 Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
5 The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
6 The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
7 Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
8 You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
1 Alex Morgan
2 Bubba Wallace
3 Carl Nassib
4 Naomi Osaka
5 Patrick Mahomes
6 Serena Williams
7 Simone Biles
8 Sunisa Lee
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
1 Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
2 Armchair Expert
3 Call Her Daddy
4 Chicks in the Office
5 Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
6 Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew
7 SmartLess
8 Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer