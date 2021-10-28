People's Choice Awards 2021: le nomination, da Adele a Squid Game

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
People's Choice Awards 2021: tutte le nomination, da Adele a Squid Game

Spettacolo

Camilla Sernagiotto

pca

E! ha annunciato le candidature per i premi annuali che il pubblico assegna alle migliori produzioni cinematografiche, TV e musicali (e ai suoi protagonisti). F9: The Fast Saga ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination (8); Loki 5, tra cui Miglior Show dell'anno. Anche Ted Lasso, This Is Us e Grey’s Anatomy si aggiudicano 5 nomination a testa. Tra le serie, WandaVision e Squid Game. Tre nomination per Dwayne Johnson. Per la musica, Bad Bunny e Adele tra gli artisti nominati. BTS e Coldplay nella categoria gruppi

Finalmente sono arrivate le tanto attese nomination per i People's Choice Awards 2021, i premi assegnati annualmente dal pubblico alle migliori produzioni cinematografiche, televisive e musicali (e ai suoi protagonisti).


Si tratta dei riconoscimenti più democratici che esistano, nel vero senso del termine: è la gente comune, il popolo (inteso come demos, in greco, da cui deriva il termine democratico) a far sentire la propria voce. Ossia la propria opinione, che spesso conta molto più di quella dei critici, degli addetti ai lavori, degli esperti e di chi lavora nel settore dell'intrattenimento. Perché non va mai dimenticato che il primo vero protagonista dell’entertainment è proprio “lui”: il caro vecchio pubblico.


Poche ore fa NBC ed E! hanno annunciato tutte le candidature all'edizione dei People’s Choice Awards targati 2021 e ciò che possiamo notare è per molti qualcosa di non troppo inaspettato, anzi. Vediamo nel dettaglio tutte le nomination.

Categoria cinema, F9: The Fast Saga il film più nominato

F9: The Fast Saga ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination: la bellezza di otto, tra cui quella per il prestigiosissimo “Movie of 2021”.

Pure le candidature - anch'esse molto ambite - per le interpretazioni individuali hanno visto tra i nominati Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron e John Cena.

 

Per quanto riguarda gli attori, in generale a fare asso-piglia-tutto è Dwayne Johnson, nominato in ben tre categorie (il suo è il record di quest’anno, per un attore). Johnson ha ottenuto la candidatura nella categoria Male Movie Star del 2021 per il film Jungle Cruise; Male TV Star 2021 per la serie Young Rock e Social Star 2021 per la sua enorme influenza su Instagram.

Serie TV: Loki, Ted Lasso, This Is Us e Grey’s Anatomy grandi protagoniste

Nella categoria TV, la serie della Marvel Loki si è aggiudicata 5 nomination, tra cui Miglior Show dell'anno.
Anche le serie televisive Ted Lasso, This Is Us e Grey’s Anatomy hanno ottenuto 5 candidature a testa.

 

Tra le serie nominate, spiccano i titoli di WandaVisionSquid Game, Only Murders in the Building e La Brea.

Musica: Adele e Bad Bunny tra gli artisti

Per quanto riguarda la musica, nella categoria maschile dedicata agli artisti individuali troviamo le nomination di Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes e The Weeknd, tra gli altri.

 

Tra le artiste femminili, invece, spiccano i nomi di Adele, Billie Eilish, Cardi B e Doja Cat, tra le altre.

 

BTS, Coldplay, Jonas Brothers e Maroon 5 sono alcuni dei nomi dei gruppi candidati nella categoria dedicata alle band del 2021.

La cerimonia di premiazione

Fino al 17 novembre chiunque del pubblico potrà votare e sostenere il proprio film, serie televisiva, attore e/o cantante preferito tramite il sito ufficiale dei People's Choice Awards oppure via Twitter.

 

La cerimonia di premiazione dei People's Choice Awards 2021 si terrà il 7 dicembre presso il Barker Hangar di Santa Monica.

Tutte le nomination

Ecco la lista di tutte le candidature per i People's Choice Awards 2021.


Movies


THE MOVIE OF 2021

1 Black Widow

2 Coming 2 America

3 F9: The Fast Saga

4 Dune

5 No Time To Die

6 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

7 The Tomorrow War

8 Venom: Let There Be Carnage

 

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

1 Coming 2 America

2 Free Guy

3 He’s All That

4 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

5 Jungle Cruise

6 Space Jam: A New Legacy

7 Thunder Force

8 Vacation Friends



THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

1 Black Widow

2 F9: The Fast Saga

3 Godzilla vs. Kong

4 No Time To Die

5 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

6 The Suicide Squad

7 The Tomorrow War

8 Venom: Let There Be Carnage



THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

1 A Quiet Place Part II

2 Cruella

3 Dune

4 Fatherhood

5 Halloween Kills

6 In The Heights

7 Old

8 Respect

 

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

1 Cinderella

2 Luca

3 Raya and the Last Dragon

4 The Boss Baby: Family Business

5 The Mitchells vs. the Machines

6 Tom and Jerry

7 Vivo

8 Yes Day

 

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

1 Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

2 Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

3 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

4 Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

5 John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

6 Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

7 Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

8 Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga



THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

1 Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

2 Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

3 Florence Pugh, Black Widow

4 Jennifer Hudson, Respect

5 Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

6 Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

7 Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

8 Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow



THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

1 Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

2 Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II

3 Emma Stone, Cruella

4 Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills

5 Jason Momoa, Dune

6 Jennifer Hudson, Respect

7 Kevin Hart, Fatherhood

8 Timothée Chalamet, Dune



THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

1 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

2 Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

3 Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

4 Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

5 Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

6 Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

7 Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

8 Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard



THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

1 Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

2 Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

3 Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

4 Florence Pugh, Black Widow

5 John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

6 Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

7 Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

8 Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

TV


THE SHOW OF 2021

1 Cobra Kai

2 Grey’s Anatomy

3 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

4 Loki

5 Saturday Night Live

6 The Bachelor

7 This Is Us

8 WandaVision



THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

1 Outer Banks

2 9-1-1

3 Cobra Kai

4 Grey’s Anatomy

5 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

6 The Equalizer

7 The Walking Dead

8 This Is Us



THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

1 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

2 Grown-ish

3 Never Have I Ever

4 Only Murders in the Building

5 Saturday Night Live

6 Ted Lasso

7 The Upshaws

8 Young Rock



THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

1 90 Day Fiancé

2 Bachelor In Paradise

3 Below Deck

4 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

5 Keeping Up With the Kardashians

6 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

7 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

8 The Real Housewives of Atlanta



THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

1 America’s Got Talent

2 American Idol

3 Dancing With The Stars

4 RuPaul’s Drag Race

5 The Bachelor

6 The Bachelorette

7 The Masked Singer

8 The Voice



THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

1 Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

2 Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

3 Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

4 Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

5 Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

6 Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

7 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

8 Tom Hiddleston, Loki



THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

1 Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

2 Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

3 Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

4 Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

5 Mandy Moore, This Is Us

6 Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7 Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

8 Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish



THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

1 Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

2 Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

3 Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

4 Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy 4

5 Mandy Moore, This Is Us

6 Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7 Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

8 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 4



THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

1 Andy Samberg Brooklyn Nine-Nine

2 Dwayne Johnson Young Rock

3 Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

4 Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live

5 Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building

6 Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building

7 Wanda Sykes The Upshaws

8 Yara Shahidi Grown-ish



THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

1 Good Morning America

2 Live with Kelly and Ryan

3 Red Table Talk

4 The Ellen DeGeneres Show

5 The Kelly Clarkson Show

6 The View

7 The Wendy Williams Show

8 Today



THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

1 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

2 Jimmy Kimmel Live!

3 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

4 Late Night With Seth Meyers

5 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

6 The Late Late Show with James Corden

7 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

8 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

1 Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

2 Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race

3 JoJo, The Masked Singer

4 JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

5 Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

6 Matt James, The Bachelor

7 Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race

8 Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer



THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

1 Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

2 Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise

3 Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

4 Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

5 Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

6 Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

7 Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

8 Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation



THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

1 Cobra Kai

2 Loki

3 Mare of Easttown

4 Outer Banks

5 Sex/Life

6 Squid Game

7 Ted Lasso

8 The White Lotus



THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

1 Loki

2 Lucifer

3 La Brea

4 Shadow and Bone

5 Superman and Lois

6 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

7 The Flash

8 WandaVision

Music

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

1 Bad Bunny

2 Drake

3 Ed Sheeran

4 Justin Bieber

5 Lil Nas X

6 Luke Combs

7 Shawn Mendes

8 The Weeknd

 

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

1 Adele

2 Billie Eilish

3 Cardi B

4 Doja Cat

5 Halsey

6 Megan Thee Stallion

7 Olivia Rodrigo

8 Saweetie

 

THE GROUP OF 2021

1 BTS

2 Coldplay

3 Dan + Shay

4 Imagine Dragons

5 Jonas Brothers

6 Maroon 5

7 Migos

8 twenty one pilots



THE SONG OF 2021

1 Butter, BTS

2 Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

3 Easy On Me, Adele

4 good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

5 Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

6 Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

7 Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

8 Up, Cardi B



THE ALBUM OF 2021

1 Certified Lover, Boy Drake

2 Culture III, Migos

3 Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

4 Justice, Justin Bieber

5 Montero, Lil Nas X

6 Planet Her, Doja Cat

7 Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

8 star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves



THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

1 Blake Shelton

2 Carrie Underwood

3 Dan + Shay

4 Kacey Musgraves

5 Kane Brown

6 Luke Bryan

7 Luke Combs

8 Miranda Lambert



THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

1 Anuel AA

2 Bad Bunny

3 Becky G

4 Daddy Yankee

5 J Balvin

6 KAROL G

7 Maluma

8 Natti Natasha



THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

1 24kGoldn

2 Bella Poarch

3 Giveon

4 Olivia Rodrigo

5 Rauw Alejandro

6 Tate McRae

7 The Kid LAROI

8 Tomorrow X Together



THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

1 Butter, BTS

2 Easy On Me, Adele

3 good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

4 Location, Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

5 Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

6 My Universe, Coldplay X BTS

7 Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

8 Stay, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber



THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

1 Best Friend, Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

2 Industry Baby, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

3 Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA

4 Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

5 Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

6 Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

7 Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

8 You Right, Doja Cat, The Weeknd

Pop Culture

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

1 Addison Rae

2 Britney Spears

3 Charli D’Amelio

4 Dwayne Johnson

5 Justin Bieber

6 Kim Kardashian West

7 Kylie Jenner

8 Lil Nas X

 

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

1 Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

2 Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

3 Friends: The Reunion

4 Justin Bieber: Our World

5 Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

6 Oprah with Meghan and Harry

7 P!nk: All I Know So Far

8 Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3



THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

1 Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah

2 Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

3 From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney

4 Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson

5 The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj

6 The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong

7 Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler

8 You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans



THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

1 Alex Morgan

2 Bubba Wallace

3 Carl Nassib

4 Naomi Osaka

5 Patrick Mahomes

6 Serena Williams

7 Simone Biles

8 Sunisa Lee



THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

1 Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

2 Armchair Expert

3 Call Her Daddy

4 Chicks in the Office

5 Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

6 Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew

7 SmartLess

8 Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

