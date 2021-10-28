People's Choice Awards 2021: le nomination, da Adele a Squid Game

E! ha annunciato le candidature per i premi annuali che il pubblico assegna alle migliori produzioni cinematografiche, TV e musicali (e ai suoi protagonisti). F9: The Fast Saga ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination (8); Loki 5, tra cui Miglior Show dell'anno. Anche Ted Lasso, This Is Us e Grey’s Anatomy si aggiudicano 5 nomination a testa. Tra le serie, WandaVision e Squid Game. Tre nomination per Dwayne Johnson. Per la musica, Bad Bunny e Adele tra gli artisti nominati. BTS e Coldplay nella categoria gruppi

Si tratta dei riconoscimenti più democratici che esistano, nel vero senso del termine: è la gente comune, il popolo (inteso come demos, in greco, da cui deriva il termine democratico) a far sentire la propria voce. Ossia la propria opinione, che spesso conta molto più di quella dei critici, degli addetti ai lavori, degli esperti e di chi lavora nel settore dell'intrattenimento. Perché non va mai dimenticato che il primo vero protagonista dell’entertainment è proprio “lui”: il caro vecchio pubblico.

Per quanto riguarda gli attori, in generale a fare asso-piglia-tutto è Dwayne Johnson , nominato in ben tre categorie (il suo è il record di quest’anno, per un attore). Johnson ha ottenuto la candidatura nella categoria Male Movie Star del 2021 per il film Jungle Cruise; Male TV Star 2021 per la serie Young Rock e Social Star 2021 per la sua enorme influenza su Instagram.

F9: The Fast Saga ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination: la bellezza di otto, tra cui quella per il prestigiosissimo “Movie of 2021”. Pure le candidature - anch'esse molto ambite - per le interpretazioni individuali hanno visto tra i nominati Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron e John Cena.

Tra le serie nominate, spiccano i titoli di WandaVision, Squid Game, Only Murders in the Building e La Brea.

Nella categoria TV, la serie della Marvel Loki si è aggiudicata 5 nomination, tra cui Miglior Show dell'anno. Anche le serie televisive Ted Lasso, This Is Us e Grey’s Anatomy hanno ottenuto 5 candidature a testa.

Tutte le nomination



Ecco la lista di tutte le candidature per i People's Choice Awards 2021.





Movies



THE MOVIE OF 2021



1 Black Widow



2 Coming 2 America



3 F9: The Fast Saga



4 Dune



5 No Time To Die



6 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



7 The Tomorrow War



8 Venom: Let There Be Carnage



THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021



1 Coming 2 America



2 Free Guy



3 He’s All That



4 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard



5 Jungle Cruise



6 Space Jam: A New Legacy



7 Thunder Force



8 Vacation Friends





THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021



1 Black Widow



2 F9: The Fast Saga



3 Godzilla vs. Kong



4 No Time To Die



5 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



6 The Suicide Squad



7 The Tomorrow War



8 Venom: Let There Be Carnage





THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021



1 A Quiet Place Part II



2 Cruella



3 Dune



4 Fatherhood



5 Halloween Kills



6 In The Heights



7 Old



8 Respect



THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021



1 Cinderella



2 Luca



3 Raya and the Last Dragon



4 The Boss Baby: Family Business



5 The Mitchells vs. the Machines



6 Tom and Jerry



7 Vivo



8 Yes Day



THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021



1 Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War



2 Daniel Craig, No Time To Die



3 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise



4 Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America



5 John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga



6 Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy



7 Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



8 Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga





THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021



1 Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



2 Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga



3 Florence Pugh, Black Widow



4 Jennifer Hudson, Respect



5 Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America



6 Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad



7 Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard



8 Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow





THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021



1 Anthony Ramos, In The Heights



2 Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II



3 Emma Stone, Cruella



4 Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills



5 Jason Momoa, Dune



6 Jennifer Hudson, Respect



7 Kevin Hart, Fatherhood



8 Timothée Chalamet, Dune





THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021



1 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise



2 Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America



3 Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise



4 Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America



5 Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force



6 Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force



7 Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy



8 Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard





THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021



1 Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga



2 Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War



3 Daniel Craig, No Time To Die



4 Florence Pugh, Black Widow



5 John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga



6 Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow



7 Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



8 Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

