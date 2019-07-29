Meghan Markle guest editor dell'edizione di settembre di Vogue Uk

"Siamo orgogliosi di annunciare che sua altezza, la duchessa di Sussex è guest editor dell'edizione di settembre di British Vogue". Con queste parole il profilo Instagram "Sussex Royal" ha dato la notizia che Meghan Markle ha lavorato per sette mesi con la redazione del più famoso giornale di moda del mondo per realizzare la copertina principale dell'anno.
La copertina dedicata alle donne
"Il numero ha come titolo "Forze per il cambiamento" - prosegue il lungo post -. Per la copertina, la duchessa ha scelto donne di epoche diverse che hanno guidato il cambiamento e alzato l'asticella per temi come uguaglianza, gentilezza, giustizia e larghezza di vedute". L'anteprima della September Issue è stata condivisa con gli oltre 9 milioni di follower. Ed è stato spiegato il perché di uno spazio vuoto tra i quadranti con i volti famosi: "Il sedicesimo spazio, uno specchio, è stato inserito in modo che quando avrete la rivista tra le mani, vedrete voi stesse come parte di quel gruppo".
Da Greta Thunberg a Jane Fonda
Tra i volti noti che la duchessa ha scelto di mettere in copertina, ci sono l'attivista svedese Greta Thunberg, le attrici Jane Fonda e Salma Hayek e tante altre personalità del mondo dello spettacolo, della cultura e della politica. Tra le interviste esclusive della rivista, ci sono anche l'ex fist lady Michelle Obama. "Sono felice di condividere quello che abbiamo creato - ha aggiunto Meghan Markle - Un enorme grazie a tutti gli amici che mi hanno supportato in questo lavoro, concedendomi il loro tempo e le loro energie per aiutarmi nella stesura delle pagine e della copertina. Grazie per aver detto "Sì" e grazie ad Edward, per questa stupenda opportunità".
