Carly Rae Jepsen, la nuova canzone è The Loneliest Time

Tra le canzoni più amate di Carly Rae Jepsen troviamo Call Me Maybe, I Really Like You e Run Away With Me
Venerdì 21 ottobre Carly Rae Jepsen pubblicherà il nuovo progetto discografico The Loneliest, in arrivo a circa due anni di distanza dal precedente Dedicated Side B.
La cantante ha ora lanciato il duetto The Loneliest con Rufus Wainwright che ha riscosso ottimi consensi da parte del pubblico.
Manca sempre meno all’uscita del nuovo album dell’artista canadese. A pochi giorni dall’arrivo del disco The Loneliest, Carly Rae Jepsen ha regalato al pubblico un’altra anteprima del lavoro pubblicando il duetto con Rufus Wainwright.
Parallelamente, la cantante ha distribuito anche il video con l’audio ufficiale della canzone su YouTube.
Ecco il testo del brano The Loneliest Time di Carly Rae Jepsen con Rufus Wainwright:
I’ve had one of those bad dreams
Where we’re standing on your street
I quit smoking those cigarettes
But I’m never getting over it
And you’re looking right through me
Just like Shakespeare wrote a tragedy
‘Bout our story never finished it
‘Cause our love we never finished it
I’m coming over tonight
Knock on your door just like before
I need that look in your eyes
‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time
I’m thinking over the night
I could be yours just like before
Rewrite another try
‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time
(If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me,
If you wanna try love, baby leave the light on for me,
If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me,
If you wanna try love)
I’ve had more of those bad dreams
You were ten feet in front of me
I went running but I couldn’t catch
Just the shadow of your silhouette
Then you spoke the words to me
When you left, I still need to unpack it
Let’s save sorry for another night
‘Cause this time love, we’re gonna get it right
I’m coming over tonight
Knock on your door just like before
I need that look in your eyes
‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time
I’m thinking over the night
I could be yours just like before
Rewrite another try
‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time
(If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me,
If you wanna try love, baby leave the light on for me,
If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me,
If you wanna try love, baby leave the light on for me)
What happened was
We reached the moon
But lost in space I think we got there all too soon
But you know what
I’m coming back for you baby
I’m coming back for you
And in the morning
Sun hits the water
Is this nirvana?
And in the morning
Sun hits the water
Is this nirvana?
And in the morning
Sun hits the water
Is this nirvana?
Nel corso degli anni Carly Rae Jepsen ha scalato le classifiche di vendita, a partire dal singolo Call Me Maybe che ha conquistato un posto nella storia della musica pop.
Tra le canzoni più amate della discografia della cantante troviamo sicuramente Good Time con Owl City, I Really Like You e Run Away With Me.