Carly Rae Jepsen, la nuova canzone è The Loneliest Time

Tra le canzoni più amate di Carly Rae Jepsen troviamo Call Me Maybe, I Really Like You e Run Away With Me

Venerdì 21 ottobre Carly Rae Jepsen pubblicherà il nuovo progetto discografico The Loneliest, in arrivo a circa due anni di distanza dal precedente Dedicated Side B.

Parallelamente, la cantante ha distribuito anche il video con l’audio ufficiale della canzone su YouTube.

Ecco il testo del brano The Loneliest Time di Carly Rae Jepsen con Rufus Wainwright:

I’ve had one of those bad dreams

Where we’re standing on your street

I quit smoking those cigarettes

But I’m never getting over it

And you’re looking right through me

Just like Shakespeare wrote a tragedy

‘Bout our story never finished it

‘Cause our love we never finished it

I’m coming over tonight

Knock on your door just like before

I need that look in your eyes

‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time

I’m thinking over the night

I could be yours just like before

Rewrite another try

‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time

(If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me,

If you wanna try love, baby leave the light on for me,

If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me,

If you wanna try love)

I’ve had more of those bad dreams

You were ten feet in front of me

I went running but I couldn’t catch

Just the shadow of your silhouette

Then you spoke the words to me

When you left, I still need to unpack it

Let’s save sorry for another night

‘Cause this time love, we’re gonna get it right

I’m coming over tonight

Knock on your door just like before

I need that look in your eyes

‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time

I’m thinking over the night

I could be yours just like before

Rewrite another try

‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time

(If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me,

If you wanna try love, baby leave the light on for me,

If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me,

If you wanna try love, baby leave the light on for me)

What happened was

We reached the moon

But lost in space I think we got there all too soon

But you know what

I’m coming back for you baby

I’m coming back for you

And in the morning

Sun hits the water

Is this nirvana?

And in the morning

Sun hits the water

Is this nirvana?

And in the morning

Sun hits the water

Is this nirvana?