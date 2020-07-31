Sam Smith, My Oasis è il nuovo singolo con Burna Boy

Terzo singolo nel 2020 per il cantautore. Dopo la collaborazione con Demi Lovato, l’artista viene affiancato da Burna Boy per “My Oasis”

Dopo aver pubblicato “To Die For” e “I’m Ready”, in collaborazione con Demi Lovato , Sam Smith rilascia “ My Oasis ”, classica ballad che potrebbe preannunciare l’uscita del progetto discografico rinviato a causa della pandemia ( LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA ). Al brano, scritto insieme a Jimmy Napes, partecipa Burna Boy. “My Oasis” è il terzo brano pubblicato da Sam Smith negli ultimi mesi e che dovrebbero far parte del successore di “The Thrill of It All” pubblicato a novembre 2017. La hit “How Do You Sleep?”, rilasciata proprio un anno fa, dovrebbe far parte del progetto discografico. Sam Smith ha annunciato da poco l’uscita del brano “My Oasis” con un post su Instagram.

Contemporaneamente all’uscita del brano, è stato pubblicato anche il lyric video che ha già superato le 400 mila views. “ To Die For ” doveva essere il nuovo album di Sam Smith , in uscita a maggio. Con la pandemia mondiale, il cantautore ha deciso di posticipare la pubblicazione del nuovo progetto discografico, che dovrebbe essere pronto per novembre.

Il testo di “My Oasis”

Keep thinkin’ that I’m seein’ water

You’re playing tricks on me in the sun

See your shadow in the courtyard

Stays until the day is done

The desert don’t end, the rain don’t fall

And I can’t pretend I don’t want you all

‘Cause I want you all

You all, you all, you all

[Pre-Rit.]

Oh, babe, I really need you

My feelings gettin’ deeper

My mind is in a free fall

But there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you

You play with my emotions

I’m flowin’ like the ocean

I pray for your devotion

‘Cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you

[Rit.]

My oa, my oa, my oasis

My oa, my oa, my oasis

My oa, my oa, my oasis

There’s nothing I can do when it comes to you

Wait a minute, tell me why you’re movin’ like that

Na, you wey I choose, but you make it so hard

I gave you my heart, you’re makin’ it so dark

But there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you

You takin’ it for granted

A lot of silence, the river don’t end

‘Cause I want you all, yeah

You all, you all, you all

[Pre-Rit.]

Oh, babe, I really need you

My feelings gettin’ deeper

My mind is in a free fall

But there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you

You play with my emotions

I’m flowin’ like the ocean

I pray for your devotion

‘Cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you

My oa, my oa, my oasis

My oa, my oa, my oasis

My oa, my oa, my oasis

There’s nothing I can do when it comes to you

My oa, my oa, my oasis

My oa, my oa, my oasis

My oa, my oa, my oasis

There’s nothing I can do when it comes to you

[Outro: Burna Boy]

I remember me tell you [?]