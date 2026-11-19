Nel quinto Live Show di XF2026 dedicato alla notte degli inediti, il concorrente in squadra con Francesco Gabbani, presenta "Believe Me". Testo di Teo Bok e Andres Recio. Musica di Olmo Zucca. Produzione di Luca Pretolesi e Olmo Zucca

“Believe Me” rappresenta un nuovo inizio nella carriera di Teo Bok (23enne nato in Italia ma poi trasferitosi negli Stati Uniti) che racconta la storia d'amore tra lui e la musica. Una vocazione iniziata fin dai primi anni della sua vita, un viaggio che lo ha portato a cercare sé stesso e i suoi sogni altrove, per poi rendersi conto che ciò che cercava era in realtà sempre stato al suo fianco. “Believe Me” unisce i suoni della sua vita, dal sapore di Miami alla passione delle sue radici italiane. Pop, funk con un tocco di intensità cinematografica, nato attraverso l'allineamento dei pianeti e del destino, durante la partecipazione di Teo a X Factor 2026 e la meravigliosa e inaspettata collaborazione con la leggenda del Mix e Mastering Luca Pretolesi a Las Vegas, Andres Recio dalla Colombia, e la sua band (e amici) da Miami, i Los Wizzards.

Il testo di “Believe Me”



All my life, I’ve dreamed about you

Since I was a little kid

I heard you in the quiet

Long before I knew what it was

You were a fire beneath my skin

A light I couldn’t hide

I crossed the world to find you

But you were here inside

I’ve given you my nights and mornings

Every road, every part of me

You came and heard me through the silence

Come on, you set this heartbeat free

Please, believe me!

My heart only beats for you, oh-oh

Believe me!

There’s nothing we can’t make it through

When the whole world shakes, we’ll keep our feet

Turn the pain into a rhythm on the street

And we’ll dance till my last day

To a beat of our own dreams

Believe me!

You made me dig beneath the surface

Past the man I used to show

Pulled the truth out of the darkness

Taught me things I didn’t know

If you’re listening, don’t leave me

I’ve got everything to lose

Please, believe me!

My heart only beats for you

Believe me!

There’s nothing we can’t make it through

Someone told me

“Stay faithful, you will be who you’re meant to be”

So I stayed when no one listened

And you stayed here with me

Believe me!

My heart only beats for you, oh-oh

Believe me!

There’s nothing we can’t make it through

Let the people cry, let the whole world see

You’re the fire and the rhythm inside of me

And we’ll dance till my last day

To a beat of our own dreams

Believe me, believe me!

All my life, I’ve dreamed about you

You are the music within me