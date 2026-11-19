X Factor 2026, Believe Me è l'inedito di Teo Bok: testo e video
Nel quinto Live Show di XF2026 dedicato alla notte degli inediti, il concorrente in squadra con Francesco Gabbani, presenta "Believe Me". Testo di Teo Bok e Andres Recio. Musica di Olmo Zucca. Produzione di Luca Pretolesi e Olmo Zucca
“Believe Me” rappresenta un nuovo inizio nella carriera di Teo Bok (23enne nato in Italia ma poi trasferitosi negli Stati Uniti) che racconta la storia d'amore tra lui e la musica. Una vocazione iniziata fin dai primi anni della sua vita, un viaggio che lo ha portato a cercare sé stesso e i suoi sogni altrove, per poi rendersi conto che ciò che cercava era in realtà sempre stato al suo fianco. “Believe Me” unisce i suoni della sua vita, dal sapore di Miami alla passione delle sue radici italiane. Pop, funk con un tocco di intensità cinematografica, nato attraverso l'allineamento dei pianeti e del destino, durante la partecipazione di Teo a X Factor 2026 e la meravigliosa e inaspettata collaborazione con la leggenda del Mix e Mastering Luca Pretolesi a Las Vegas, Andres Recio dalla Colombia, e la sua band (e amici) da Miami, i Los Wizzards.
Ogni sezione del brano è una crescita costante, una montagna russa di cambi ritmici, che trasmette emozioni attraverso le parole del testo e una strumentazione accattivante. “Believe Me” è il risultato di 13 anni dagli inizi di Teo nel mondo della musica, attraverso lotte, confusione, perdite e continui cambiamenti necessari, che ora lo hanno riportato nel suo Paese, dopo averlo lasciato a 16 anni con il desiderio di essere la persona che gli era stato detto di essere. Fino a oggi, a 23 anni, che ha trovato sé stesso e desidera condividerlo con il mondo.
Il testo di “Believe Me”
All my life, I’ve dreamed about you
Since I was a little kid
I heard you in the quiet
Long before I knew what it was
You were a fire beneath my skin
A light I couldn’t hide
I crossed the world to find you
But you were here inside
I’ve given you my nights and mornings
Every road, every part of me
You came and heard me through the silence
Come on, you set this heartbeat free
Please, believe me!
My heart only beats for you, oh-oh
Believe me!
There’s nothing we can’t make it through
When the whole world shakes, we’ll keep our feet
Turn the pain into a rhythm on the street
And we’ll dance till my last day
To a beat of our own dreams
Believe me!
You made me dig beneath the surface
Past the man I used to show
Pulled the truth out of the darkness
Taught me things I didn’t know
If you’re listening, don’t leave me
I’ve got everything to lose
Please, believe me!
My heart only beats for you
Believe me!
There’s nothing we can’t make it through
Someone told me
“Stay faithful, you will be who you’re meant to be”
So I stayed when no one listened
And you stayed here with me
Believe me!
My heart only beats for you, oh-oh
Believe me!
There’s nothing we can’t make it through
Let the people cry, let the whole world see
You’re the fire and the rhythm inside of me
And we’ll dance till my last day
To a beat of our own dreams
Believe me, believe me!
All my life, I’ve dreamed about you
You are the music within me