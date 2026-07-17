Rolling Stones, testo e significato del nuovo singolo Jealous Lover

IL TESTO DI JEALOUS LOVER



Listen to me

Oooo, oooh

Yeah, yeah



You said you'd let me live my life

No fetters and no chains

I believed your every word

Now your tune has changed

One day after coffee

You fixed me with a stare

And said, "Where were you on Friday night?

Tell me who was there"



Well, the problem is

The only problem is

You're such a part of me



Yeah, hands off, jealous lover

Please let me be

You pray like a mantis

You're emerald green

Hands off, jealous lover

The joke's right on me

You're clinging like ivy

You're choking a tree, mm

That's right



We were once so generous

Sharing secrets of the heart

Now the fruit is turning sour

Got a bad taste in my mouth

Can't control the ocean

You can't control the waves

Can't control the shadows

Flickering in my cave



But there's just one thing

Well, there's just one thing

There'll only be a half of me, yeah



Hands off, jealous lover

Please let me be

Your eyes full of envy

And you're emerald green

Hands off, jealous lover

Your words harsh and mean

You pray like a mantis

You're feeding off me



Let it go, let it go, let it go now

Let it go, let it go, let it go now

Come on

Hand off me

(Let it go, let it go, let it go)

You got to let me go, baby

Let it go, let it go, let it go, yeah

Let it go, let it go, let it go

Come on, come on, baby, yeah



Hands off, jealous lover

Please let me be

You pray like a mantis

And you're emerald green

Hands off, jealous lover

The joke's right on me

The pearls 'round your neck

They don't make you a queen

Hands off, jealous lover

Please let me be

Your eyes are so cutting

You're my own guillotine

Hands off, jealous lover

Your words harsh and mean

You pray like a mantis

You're feeding off me