Rolling Stones, testo e significato del nuovo singolo Jealous Lover

Il brano, estratto dal recente album Foreign Tongues, racconta, con una venatura soul, quanto la gelosia possa minare una relazione
E' parte del recentissimo album della band intitolato Foreign Tongues. I Rolling Stones pubblicano il singolo Jealous Lover che descrive con immagini molto crude e reali un rapporto condizionato dalla gelosia. Le venature soul sottolineano quel po' di sofferenza che in una relazione che arranca non può mancare. Interessante Mick Jagger che ricorrendo al falsetto trasformo un soliloquio in un j'accuse alla gelosia che verso dopo verso smarrisce ogni sfumatura romantica e mostra tutta la sua tossicità. L’album Foreign Tongues include non solo collaborazioni con il bassista Darryl Jones, il tastierista Matt Clifford, il bassista Steve Jordan, ma anche una speciale apparizione del batterista della band, Charlie Watts, registrata durante una delle sue ultime sessioni prima della sua scomparsa, avvenuta nel 2021 all’età di 80 anni. Completano il progetto i contributi di altri artisti ospiti, come il cantante Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, il frontman dei Cure Robert Smith e il batterista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith.
IL TESTO DI JEALOUS LOVER
Listen to me
Oooo, oooh
Yeah, yeah
You said you'd let me live my life
No fetters and no chains
I believed your every word
Now your tune has changed
One day after coffee
You fixed me with a stare
And said, "Where were you on Friday night?
Tell me who was there"
Well, the problem is
The only problem is
You're such a part of me
Yeah, hands off, jealous lover
Please let me be
You pray like a mantis
You're emerald green
Hands off, jealous lover
The joke's right on me
You're clinging like ivy
You're choking a tree, mm
That's right
We were once so generous
Sharing secrets of the heart
Now the fruit is turning sour
Got a bad taste in my mouth
Can't control the ocean
You can't control the waves
Can't control the shadows
Flickering in my cave
But there's just one thing
Well, there's just one thing
There'll only be a half of me, yeah
Hands off, jealous lover
Please let me be
Your eyes full of envy
And you're emerald green
Hands off, jealous lover
Your words harsh and mean
You pray like a mantis
You're feeding off me
Let it go, let it go, let it go now
Let it go, let it go, let it go now
Come on
Hand off me
(Let it go, let it go, let it go)
You got to let me go, baby
Let it go, let it go, let it go, yeah
Let it go, let it go, let it go
Come on, come on, baby, yeah
Hands off, jealous lover
Please let me be
You pray like a mantis
And you're emerald green
Hands off, jealous lover
The joke's right on me
The pearls 'round your neck
They don't make you a queen
Hands off, jealous lover
Please let me be
Your eyes are so cutting
You're my own guillotine
Hands off, jealous lover
Your words harsh and mean
You pray like a mantis
You're feeding off me
Approfondimento
The Rolling Stones, il nuovo album è "Foreign Tongues"
©IPA/Fotogramma
Rolling Stones, le frasi iconiche delle loro canzoni più famosi
Gli Stones tornano con “Foreign Tongues”, disponibile dal 10 luglio. In occasione dell’uscita, ecco alcuni dei testi più rappresentativi della discografia della band britannica, da “(I can’t get no) Satisfaction” a “Sympathy for the Devil” e “Streets of Love”