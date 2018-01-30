Tornano gli Smashing Pumpkins, nuovo album con Rick Rubin

Gli Smashing Pumpkins, band entrata nella storia degli anni Novanta per album come "Siamese Dream" e "Mellon Collie and the infinite sadness" o brani come “1979” e “Disarm”, torneranno con tre quarti della formazione originale per registrare un nuovo album. Dietro al mixer ci sarà Rick Rubin, produttore di lavori di prima grandezza con i Red Hot Chili Peppers, Johnny Cash e molti altri artisti (fra cui, recentemente, anche Jovanotti). Lo ha confermato il frontman della band, Billy Corgan, in un lungo post su Instagram: "Siamo attualmente in studio con Rick Rubin - si legge fra le altre cose -. Ma a meno che non vi mostri una foto di Rick seduto come un Buddha dietro al mixer, probabilmente non ci credereste".
Il vero ritorno
Corgan aveva già provato varie volte a rilanciare il nome degli Smashing Pumpkins dopo il primo scioglimento della band, agli inizi degli anni Duemila, ma senza mai riuscire a coinvolgere la maggioranza degli altri membri originari. Il ritorno del batterista Jimmy Chamberlin, e soprattutto del chitarrista James Iha (che mai aveva aderito a una reunion) apre la strada a quello che potrebbe essere considerato dai fan il vero ritorno della band. A mancare all'appello è ora solo la bassista D'Arcy Wretzky, che dopo l'addio al complesso ha avuto problemi con le droghe (nel 2000 un arresto per possesso di cocaina) e di salute. La donna ha chiarito in un intervento di non essere stata invitata a partecipare alla reunion.
I've had a crazy life. Good crazy, but crazy nonetheless. For example. I saw this picture of myself the other day. Besides having a generally good idea of when it was taken (1993 or 1994) I don't remember actually taking the photo, nor do I remember countless others like it between the years 1991-2004. Now, perhaps that says something about my inability or desire to remember, but I'd argue it's an unfortunate result of the blur of those years. Which leads me to this time, or this moment, where like so many, I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life. As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn't know that. Or when I, in a very naive way, post a shot with a needle in my arm and ramble on about making peace with God and time left on dear 'ol Earth, it sent some signal to friends and associates alike that I was sick or wanted other's sympathy. (As fact, it was an IV full of vitamins and homeopathy to assist in getting over this vicious flu). So yes, was sick, and no, not serious in any way nor would I share such info here because this window I'd prefer to be one where you see the sunlight streaming through. The only addendum to that is when I saw how others were reacting to their perception of my misguided and poorly worded message, I chose not to react in kind; in essence I let the shadows cast be whatever you-they-them want to believe. Because we live now in a world where perception often outweighs reality, and that's fine. So to that, here's a new pic I just took of me with my sandy-brown, curly hair flowing in the studio breeze. Lots of love, WPC #wpc
La collaborazione con Rubin
Alcune foto di Corgan, Iha e Chamberlin in sala prove avevano già fatto parlare di una possibile reunion della band. Adesso, alle conferme ufficiali si unisce l'attesa per l'arrivo dell'album prodotto da Rubin. Vincitore di dieci Grammy Award, Rubin è un'autorità della musica contemporanea. Co-fondatore dell'etichetta Def Jam, negli anni Ottanta contribuì in maniera sostanziale al successo globale dell'hip-hop, con formazioni come Beastie Boys, Public Enemy e Run-DMC. Nel rock, oltre ai Red Hot Chili Peppers (prodotti per 20 anni, da "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" fino al 2011) ha lavorato con Slipknot, System of a Down; in ambiti più pop ricordiamo i dischi di successo con Shakira e Johnny Cash, di cui rilanciò la carriera a metà anni Novanta con "American Recordings" e gli album successivi. Nel 2017 ha prodotto "Oh, Vita!", ultimo album di Jovanotti.