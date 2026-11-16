Grammy Awards 2027, tutte le nomination

Introduzione

Sono uscite le nomination dei Grammy Awards, il più importante evento internazionale che ogni anno premia il meglio della musica mondiale e che si terrà il 7 febbraio 2027 alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Nel gran numero di candidature femminili domina Raye con 11 nomination (compresa quella per l'Album dell'anno), seguita da Rosalía con 9. In particolare, nelle due categorie più prestigiose (Album dell'anno e Canzone dell'anno), sette candidate su otto sono donne, con Bruno Mars come unico uomo. Anche per la categoria Registrazione dell'anno sei candidature su otto sono femminili. Inoltre, Raye ha eguagliato il record stabilito da Beyoncé nel 2025 per il maggior numero di nomination ottenute da un'artista donna in un solo anno.