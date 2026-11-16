Grammy Awards 2027, tutte le nomination

Introduzione
Sono uscite le nomination dei Grammy Awards, il più importante evento internazionale che ogni anno premia il meglio della musica mondiale e che si terrà il 7 febbraio 2027 alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Nel gran numero di candidature femminili domina Raye con 11 nomination (compresa quella per l'Album dell'anno), seguita da Rosalía con 9. In particolare, nelle due categorie più prestigiose (Album dell'anno e Canzone dell'anno), sette candidate su otto sono donne, con Bruno Mars come unico uomo. Anche per la categoria Registrazione dell'anno sei candidature su otto sono femminili. Inoltre, Raye ha eguagliato il record stabilito da Beyoncé nel 2025 per il maggior numero di nomination ottenute da un'artista donna in un solo anno.
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Quello che devi sapere
REGISTRAZIONE DELL'ANNO
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
- I Just Might - Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
- the cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain - ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
- The Fate of Ophelia - Taylor Swift
- Dracula - Tame Impala With JENNIE
ALBUM DELL'ANNO
- Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean
- Dandelion - Ella Langley
- The Romantic - Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope - Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love - Olivia Rodrigo
- Lux - Rosalía
- The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor Swift
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CANZONE DELL'ANNO
- Berghain - ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
- Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
- The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande
- I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5) - Taylor Swift
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Risk It All - Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE
MIGLIOR NUOVO ARTISTA
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- SIENNA SPIRO
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
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PRODUCER DELL'ANNO, NON CLASSICO
- Tony Berg
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Noah Goldstein
- Miranda Lambert
- Mike Sabath
CANTAUTORE DELL'ANNO, NON CLASSICO
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- RAYE
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DI MUSICA POP ASIATICA
- Sunset Kiss - BABYMETAL, Polyphia
- Unang Kilig - BINI
- BANG BANG - IVE
- 404 (New Era) - KiiiKiii
- YES - LiSA
- VISA - SB19
MIGLIOR ALBUM POP VOCALE
- The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean
- Petal - Ariana Grande
- The Romantic - Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope - Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love - Olivia Rodrigo
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MIGLIOR REGISTRAZIONE DANCE/ELETTRONICA
- Lights Burn Dimmer - Fred Again.. and Jamie T
- I Feel So Free - Madonna
- Crank - Slayyyter
- My Old Ways - Tame Impala
- Melatonin - Tinashe
- Music - Underscores
MIGLIOR REGISTRAZIONE DANCE POP
- Blue Moon - Zara Larsson
- Danceteria - Madonna
- Life Boat. - RAYE
- DANCE… - Slayyyter
- Too Easy - Tinashe
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MIGLIOR CANZONE ROCK
- In the Stars - The Rolling Stones
- Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
- My Only Angel - Yungblud
- Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix - Bruce Springsteen
- Trinidad - Geese
- What’s Wrong With Me - Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith
- Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
MIGLIOR ALBUM ROCK
- Vol. II - Angine de Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal - Muse
- Foreign Tongues - The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte - Jack White
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE ROCK
- Sarniezz - Angine de Poitrine
- Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
- Trinidad - Geese
- what's wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- In The Stars - The Rolling Stones
MIGLIOR ALBUM DI MUSICA ALTERNATIVA
- I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx
- Getting Killed – Geese
- The Mountain – Gorillaz
- Lux – Rosalía
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DI MUSICA ALTERNATIVA
- Fabienk - Angine de Poitrine
- Kill Me - Phoebe Bridgers
- Au Pays du Cocaine - Geese
- Reliquia - Rosalia
- Showbiz - Hayley Williams
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE BEST R&B SOLO
- Morning Dew (Donk) - Beyoncé
- Let Me - Victoria Monét
- My Muse - Leon Thomas
- Out the Window - Kehlani
- Pressha - Jill Scott
- What You Need - Tems
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MIGLIOR CANZONE R&B
- Let Me - Victoria Monét
- My Muse - Leon Thomas
- Out the Window - Kehlani
- Pressha - Jill Scott
- What You Need - Tems
MIGLIOR ALBUM PROGRESSIVE R&B
- Bernarr - Durand Bernarr
- Waves - Moonchild
- The Last Balloon - Tank and the Bangas
- Pholks - Leon Thomas
- Distracted - Thundercat
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MIGLIOR ALBUM R&B
- Brown (The Chocolate Edition) - Chris Brown
- When the City Sleeps - Alex Isley
- Kehlani - Kehlani
- Saturday Night - PJ Morton
- To Whom This May Concern - Jill Scott
MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE O PERFORMANCE DUO/GRUPPO R&B
- Fallin’ - Chris Brown ft. Leon Thomas
- 47th Street - Lalah Hathaway ft. J. Ivy
- Sweet Nuthins - Kehlani ft. Leon Thomas
- Mess - PJ Morton ft. Keyon Harrold
- To B Honest - Jill Scott ft. J.I.D.
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE TRADIZIONALE R&B
- I Found Myself - Durand Bernarr
- Can’t Let Go - Lalah Hathaway
- Beautiful People - Jill Scott
- My Muse - Leon Thomas
- If I Let You - The Womack Sisters
MIGLIOR CANZONE RAP
- E85 - Don Toliver
- ErrTime - Cardi B
- girl, get up. - Doechii ft. SZA
- LET 'EM KNOW - T.I.
- Spend Dat - Yung Miami
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE RAP
- Good Flirts - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd
- Errtime - Cardi B
- Run It Back! - De La Soul ft. Nas
- Let ‘Em Know - T.I.
- Body - Don Toliver
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE RAP MELODICO
- This Woman - Busta Rhymes and J Dilla ft. D’Angelo
- Safe - Cardi B ft. Kehlani
- Girl, Get Up. - Doechii ft. SZA
- E85 - Don Toliver
- Watching Us - Wale ft. Leon Thomas
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MIGLIOR ALBUM RAP
- Dillagence II - Busta Rhymes and J Dilla
- Am I The Drama? - Cardi B
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Rapsody
- Octane - Don Toliver
- Everything is a Lot. - Wale
- Bully (Deluxe) - Kanye West (Ye)
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE POP VOCAL TRADIZIONALE
- A Couple Minutes - Olivia Dean
- For Good - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
- Madwoman - Laufey
- I Hate The Way I Look Today. - RAYE
- all that's left - Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman
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BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM
- Black Shaman Strikes Back - Marc Marcel
- The Color of Rain - Aja Monet
- A Hero and a Villain - Mad Skillz
- How Love Crowds - JWalt and Claydough
- Leap Life - Saul Williams
MIGLIOR ALBUM COUNTRY CONTEMPORANEO
- Mount Pleasant - Kelsea Ballerini
- Cherry Valley - Carter Faith
- Dandelion - Ella Langley
- Cloud 9 - Megan Moroney
- Middle of Nowhere - Kacey Musgraves
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE AMERICANA
- Heartland - Sara Bareilles
- Returning to Myself - Brandi Carlile
- Sad and Beautiful World - Mavis Staples
- Mill Town Flood - Billy Strings
- Masks Off - Jesse Welles
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE METAL
- The Edge of Perfection - Anthrax
- Hive Mind - Knocked Loose ft. Denzel Curry
- Your Ghost Again - Mastodon
- Let There Be Shred - Megadeth
- End of You - Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLISTA
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Risk It All - Bruno Mars
- Where is My Husband! - Raye
- The Cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Sauvignon Blanc - Rosalía
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DUO/GRUPPO POP
- Runway - Lady Gaga and Doechii
- Bring Your Love - Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter
- Click Clack Symphony - Raye ft. Hans Zimmer
- The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter
- Dracula - Tame Impala ft. Jennie
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MIGLIOR ALBUM DANCE/ELETTRONICO
- Confessions II - Madonna
- Sexistential - Robyn
- Soma - Skrillex
- Wor$t Girl in America - Slayyyter
- Deadbeat - Tame Impala
MIGLIOR REGISTRAZIONE REMIX
- Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix) - Fred Again.., Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
- I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix) - Bruno Mars, Austin Millz
- Love Sensation - Madonna and Kylie Minogue
- Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) - Taylor Swift
- A Question of Trust (Boys Noize Remix) - Nine Inch Nails
- Where is My Husband! (David Guetta and Hypaton Remix) - Raye
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MIGLIOR ALBUM LATIN POP
- No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto - Karol G
- Femme Fatale - Mon Laferte
- Muda - Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es El After? - Rawayana
- Bendito Verano - ELENA ROSE
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DI MUSICA AFRICANA
- Gratitude - Asake
- Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) - Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr
- No Tradition, No Africa - King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni
- Big Daddy - Tems
- Jogodo - Wizkid & Asake
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MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA PER MEDIA VISIVI (INCLUSI CINEMA E TV)
- The Odyssey - Ludwig Göransson
- One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
- Project Hail Mary - Daniel Pemberton
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - Ludwig Göransso
- Widow's Bay - David Fleming
MIGLIOR CANZONE SCRITTA PER I MEDIA VISIVI
- House [From Wuthering Heights] - Charli xcx ft. John Cale
- I Knew It, I Knew You [From Toy Story 5] - Taylor Swift
- Need Someone [From The Pitt] - Andrew Bird and Gavin Brivik
- No Place Like Home [From Wicked: For Good] - Cynthia Erivo
- Runway [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] - Lady Gaga, Doechii
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE JAZZ
- In Walked Bud - Jon Batiste
- Good Life - Tamron Hall Main Title Theme - The Baylor Project
- Sophisticated Lady - Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley
- The Lady is a Tramp - Deborah Silver and Diane Schur
- I Get Along With You Very Well (Except Sometimes) - Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman, and Dan Pugach
MIGLIOR ALBUM JAZZ VOCALE
- For Dinah - Ledisi
- The Wise Ones - Gretchen Parlato
- Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center - Catherine Russell
- With Every Breath I Take - Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley
- The Devil I Know - Nicole Zuraitis
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MIGLIOR ALBUM JAZZ STRUMENTALE
- Monk Movements - Jon Batiste
- We Dream - Lakecia Benjamin
- Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) - Chick Corea
- Leave That In There - Sullivan Fortner
- Side-Eye Hi+ - Pat Metheny
MIGLIOR ALBUM JAZZ PER UN GRANDE COMPLESSO
- Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) - Alex Conde
- In the Brass Palace - Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band
- Jim McNeely Expeditions - Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely
- 25 Years of Phatness - Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- Oracles - Helen Sung Big Band and Helen Sung
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MIGLIOR ALBUM LATIN JAZZ
- Filin - Melissa Aldana
- AO Vivo (Live) - Elaine Elias
- Monk Con Clave - Carlos Henriquez ft. Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosh, and Robert Rodriguez
- Gonzalo Plays Pino - Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3 - Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
MIGLIOR ALBUM ALTERNATIVE JAZZ
- Trip the Night Fantastic - Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
- Who Asked? - DomI and JD Beck
- Purpose - Terrace Martin and Marcus Gilmore
- Oh Snap - Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Fathers - Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons, and Kenny Beats
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MIGLIOR ALBUM VOCAL POP TRADIZIONALE
- Good Grief - Sara Bareilles
- The Boys of Dungeon Lane - Paul McCartney
- Better Broken - Sarah McLachlan
- An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios - Leslie Odom Jr.
- Whatever’s Clever! - Charlie Puth
MIGLIOR ALBUM STRUMENTALE CONTEMPORANEO
- Monk Meditations - Jon Batiste
- Lullaby for the Lost - Donny McLaslin
- A Six String Odyssey - Six String Symphony
- Somini - Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley
- Barcode - Ben Wendel
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MIGLIOR ALBUM DI UN MUSICAL TEATRALE
- Chess the Musical - 2025 Broadway Cast
- The Lost Boys - Original Broadway Cast
- Ragtime - 2025 Broadway Cast
- Schmigadoon - Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - Original Broadway Cast
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY SOLISTA
- The Whole World - Vince Gill
- Choosin’ Texas - Ella Langley
- Dry Spell - Kacey Musgraves
- Can’t Sit Still - Lainey Wilson
- Gary - Stephen Wilson Jr.
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DI DUO/GRUPPO COUNTRY
- Butterfly - Zac Brown Band ft. Dolly Parton
- Here - Mumford & Sons ft. Chris Stapleton
- Horses and Divorces - Kacey Musgraves ft. Miranda Lambert
- Light of a Clear Blue Morning - Dolly Parton ft. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire
- Phone, Keys, Wallet - Lainey Wilson and John Mayer
MIGLIOR CANZONE COUNTRY
- Beautiful Things - Megan Moroney
- Choosin’ Texas - Ella Langley
- Dry Spell - Kacey Musgraves
- Hardwired - Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Phone, Keys, Wallet - Lainey Wilson and John Mayer
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MIGLIOR ALBUM COUNTRY TRADIZIONALE
- Clovis - Charley Crockett
- 50 Years from Home: Down at the Borderline - Vince Gill
- Banks of the Trinity - Cody Johnson
- Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle - Willie Nelson
- Once Upon a Second Time Around - Charlie Worsham
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE AMERICAN ROOTS
- Still Crying - Sara Bareilles
- You Without Me - Brandi Carlile
- Coyote - Chuck Leah
- Human Mind - Mavis Staples
- No Kings - Jesse Welles ft. Joan Baez
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MIGLIOR CANZONE AMERICAN ROOTS
- Masks Off - Jesse Welles
- Returning to Myself - Brandi Carlile
- My Full Name - Madison Cunningham
- Tennessee Sunshine - Grant Maloy Smith
- Waist Deep - Alabama Shakes
MIGLIOR ALBUM AMERICANA
- Returning to Myself - Brandi Carlile
- Sad and Beautiful World - Mavis Staples
- Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Ban
- Masks Off - Jesse Welles
- World’s Gone Wrong - Lucinda Williams
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MIGLIOR ALBUM BLUEGRASS
- Rattlin’ Bones - Bronwyn
- Safe, Sensible, and Sane - Alison Brown and Steve Martin
- Bluegrass Women - Lindsay Lou
- So Much for Goodbyes - Billy Strings
- Earl Jam 2 - Tony Trischka
MIGLIOR ALBUM BLUES TRADIZIONALE
- Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul - Sean Ardon and Kreole Rock and Soul ft. Mr. Sipp
- B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 - Joe Bonamassa
- Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience - Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner
- Blues Now - GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite
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MIGLIOR ALBUM BLUES CONTEMPORANEO
- Alive! (Live) - Fantastic Negrito
- Paper Doll (Live) - Samantha Fish
- Just Say Yes - Ruthie Foster
- Hard Road - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- The Breakdown - Keb’ Mo’
MIGLIOR ALBUM FOLK TRADIZIONALE
- The Fiddle and the Drum - Reneé Fleming with Béla Fleck
- North Node - Natalie and Brittany Haas
- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions - E J Ouellette
- Together Again - Tom Paxton and John McCutechon
- Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025) - Jesse Welles
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MIGLIOR ALBUM FOLK CONTEMPORANEO
- Le Sigh - Kris Angelis
- Ace - Madison Cunningham
- The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs - Noah Kahan
- Lost Cause Lover Fool - The Milk Carton Kids
- Bloodline - Mon Rovîa
MIGLIOR ALBUM DI MUSICA ROOTS REGIONALE
- Louisiana Love - Robin Barnes
- Live at Tipitina’s 2025 - Dumpstaphunk
- This Village - Ranky Tanky
- Ain’t No Dying - The Rumble ft. Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
- Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem - Tongva Ensemble ft. Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE/CANZONE GOSPEL
- Thank You for Everything - Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard
- Watches Over Me - Cory Henry ft. Hezekiah Walker and The Brent Fischer Orchestra
- Promises 2.0 - Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers
- Mercy - PJ Morton
- At the Cross - Cece Winans
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE/CANZONE DI MUSICA CRISTIANA CONTEMPORANEA
- God I’m Just Grateful - Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore
- Ale-Luya Medley - Israel and New Breed
- The Jesus I Know Now - Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson
- Living Water - Lecrae
- Left It in the River - Jamie MacDonald
- Worthy of It All (Worthy) - Cece Winans
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MIGLIOR ALBUM GOSPEL
- Devotion - Cory Henry
- Revival: Live in Dallas - Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers
- Closer (Live in Chicago) - Jonathan McReynolds
- Sunday Morning - PJ Morton
- The Hymns - Cece Winans
MIGLIOR ALBUM DI MUSICA CRISTIANA CONTEMPORANEA
- Shiloh - Doe
- Coritos Vol. 2 - Israel and New Breed
- King of Hearts - In the Room! - Brandon Lake
- Jamie MacDonald - Jamie Macdonald
- Breathe on It - Tauren Wells
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MIGLIOR ALBUM GOSPEL ROOTS
- Through the Fire - Jason Crabb
- On a Different Note - Tim Lovelace
- Light, Hope, Faith - Cara Paige
- A Fireside Christmas - Karen Peck and New River
- Rise and Shine - Sunday Drive
MIGLIOR CANZONE LATINA
- Ahi - Karol G, Drake
- ¿Cómo se Ama? - Jorge Drexler
- Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día - CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, Sting
- La Perla - Rosalía, Yahritza y Su Esencia
- Niño - Milo J
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MIGLIOR ALBUM DI MUSICA URBANA
- Cosa Nuestra: Capitulo 0 - Rauw Alejandro
- Omerta - J Balvin, Ryan Castro
- Hopi Sende - Ryan Castro
- Omakase - Alvaro Diaz
- El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo - Feid
- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout - Young Miko
MIGLIOR ALBUM LATIN ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
- Free Spirits - CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso
- Taraca - Jorge Drexle
- La Vida Era Más Corta - Milo J
- Juanesteban - Juanes
- Shine - Fito Pae
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MIGLIOR ALBUM DI MUSICA MESSICANA (INCLUSO TEJANO)
- Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar - Grupo Frontera
- Aunque Me Duela - Lupita Infante
- La Madrina - Mari Nobre
- Dinastía (Deluxe) - Peso Pluma, Tito Double P
- ¡Vida México! - Carlos Rivera
MIGLIOR ALBUM LATINO TROPICALE
- País Portatil - Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta
- El Alma En Clave - Luis Enrique
- Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya - Fonseca
- Más Que Palabras - Grupo Niche
- El Último Disco Vol. 1 - Carlos Vives
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MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DI MUSICA GLOBALE
- Varuvaaiy - Devan Ekambaram ft. Susha
- Una Flor En Cada Estrella - Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez
- Bando (Orchestral) - Angélique Kidjo ft. Pharrell Williams and Quavo
- Porcelana - Rosalía, Dougie F
- Dai Dai - Shakira, Burna Boy
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DI MUSICA AFRICANA
- Gratitude - Asake
- Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) - Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr
- No Tradition, No Africa - King Ayisoba ft. Rocky Dawuni
- Big Daddy - Tems
- Jogodo - Wizkid and Asake
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MIGLIOR ALBUM DI MUSICA GLOBALE
- Equilibrivm - Anitta
- Oriadé - Davido
- Hope!!! - Angelique Kidjo
- Starrgirl - Ayra Starr
- Love is a Kingdom - Tems
MIGLIOR ALBUM REGGAE
- Too Too Bad - Buju Banton
- Exile - Chronixx
- Brightside - Ziggy Marley
- The Art of Acceptance - Protoje
- Supernova - Runkus
- Lottery - Shaggy
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MIGLIOR ALBUM NEW AGE, AMBIENT O CHANT
- Night Music - Vicente Avella
- Balance - Paul Averginos
- Liminal - Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe
- Unspoken Psalms - Chris Redding
- Tantrika - White Sun
MIGLIOR ALBUM DI MUSICA PER BAMBINI
- All in Good Time - Snooknuk
- Hasta La Vista…Baby - Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
- Little Birdie’s Big Symphony - Scott and Mark Hoying
- Magnificent - Lachi
- Starchild, Vol. 1 - Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
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MIGLIOR ALBUM COMEDY
- Good Girl - Nikki Glaser
- Joy in the Trenches - Trevor Noah
- Legacy - Wanda Sykes
- 100 Sound Effects - Fred Armisen
- Take a Banana for the Ride - Jeff Ross
- The Unstoppable… - Dave Chappelle
MIGLIOR REGISTRAZIONE AUDIOLIBRO, NARRATIVA E STORYTELLING
- Future Boy - Michael J. Fox
- The Look - Michelle Obama
- The Man on the Run - Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville
- Remix Meditation - Lil Jon
- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage - Dolly Parton
- Vagabond: A Memoir - Tim Curry
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MIGLIOR COMPILATION COLONNA SONORA PER I MEDIA VISIVI
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 - Various Artists
- Stranger Things Season 5 - Various Artists
- Wicked: For Good - Various Artists
- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere - The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
- Wuthering Heights - Charli xcx
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA PER I MEDIA VISIVI (INCLUSI CINEMA E TV)
- The Odyssey - Ludwig Göransson
- One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
- Project Hail Mary - Daniel Pemberton
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - Ludwig Göransson
- Widow’s Bay - David Fleming
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MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA PER VIDEOGAMES E ALTRI MEDIA INTERATTIVI
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes - John Paesano
- 007: First Light - Joe Henson and Alexis Leon Smith
- Ghost of Yōtei - Toma Otowa
- Marvel’s Wolverine - David Fleming
- Star Wars: Zero Company - Gordy Haab
MIGLIOR CANZONE SCRITTA PER I MEDIA VISIVI
- House (from Wuthering Heights) - Charli xcx ft. John Cale
- I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5) - Taylor Swift
- Need Someone (from The Pitt) - Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik
- No Place Like Home (from Wicked: For Good) - Cynthia Erivo
- Runway (from The Devil Wears Prada 2) - Lady Gaga, Doechii
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MIGLIOR VIDEO MUSICALE
- Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
- Storm - Gener8ion, Yung Lean
- Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande
- Click Clack Symphony - Raye ft. Hans Zimmer
- Berghain - Rosalía ft. Björk and Yves Tumor
MIGLIOR FILM MUSICALE
- To Be Celestial vs. That’s The Weight of the World - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live - Billie Eilish
- Man on the Run - Paul McCartney
- Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert - Elvis Presley
- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold Story - Various Artists
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MIGLIOR PACCHETTO DI REGISTRAZIONE
- Coloring Book - Weezer
- Horizons / West - Thrice
- If You Can Hold Your Breath - Karate
- Nothing’s About to Happen to Me - Mitski
- Power to the People - John Lennon and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests
MIGLIOR COPERTINA DI ALBUM
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Rapsody
- Sad and Beautiful World - Mavis Staples
- This Mirror Weighs a Ton - Interpol
- West End Girl - Lily Allen
- What Happened to the Streets? - 21 Savage
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MIGLIORI NOTE DI ALBUM
- Chilfton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco - Clifton Chenier
- Guglielmi: Amalia E Carlo (Live) - Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre
- Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings - Antal Dorati
- Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 - Ma Rainey
- Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones LTD. (Super Deluxe Edition) - The Monkees
MIGLIOR ALBUM STORICO
- The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963 - Bob Dylan
- Classic V-Disc Big Bang Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set - Various Artists
- Chilfton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco - Clifton Chenier
- Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 - Ma Rainey
- Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 - Tomasz Stańko
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MIGLIOR ALBUM TECNICO, NON CLASSICO
- The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean
- Lux - Rosalía
- Middle of Nowhere - Kacey Musgraves
- Nine Inch Noize - Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize
- The Thread - Willow
MIGLIOR ALBUM TECNICO, CLASSICO
- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra - Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr and Oregon Symphony
- Dvořak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances - Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’ - Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony
- Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be - Joyce Didonato and Time for Three
- Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light - Andrew Cyr and Metropolis Ensemble
- Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine - Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra
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PRODUTTORE DELL'ANNO, CLASSICO
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Silas Brown
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Dirk Sobotka
MIGLIOR ALBUM AUDIO IMMERSIVO
- Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy: 50th Anniversary Edition - Elton John
- Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack) - Toma Otowa
- The Grotesque & the Sublime - Iceland Symphony Orchestra
- One Size Fits All - Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention
- Petal - Ariana Grande
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