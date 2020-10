Live di X Factor, Léon è l'inedito di Melancholia: testo e video

Il testo di “Léon”

Amor

You don’t find me

I’m a reckless

Are you knocking at

The door?

You don’t want to

Watch me bleed

You won’t find me

At home

Why’d they kill me?

I didn’t watch it

I don’t feel you

So close

I’m a criminal

You’re a reckless

Why don’t you want me Léon

Amor

Everybody

Dies around me

I can cry with

Dignity

I’m a toy girl

In your court-yard

You won’t find me

Léon

You can show your love Léon

I can sleep with you Léon

You can close your eyes Léon

You can laugh with me Léon

You can cry with me Léon

Drink with me your milk Léon

I can use your guns Léon

I can grow your plant Léon

Amor

It’s not a joke

I want to kill’em

I’m not looking for God

Léon

I’m a criminal

You’re a reckless

Why don’t you want me

Léon

They have killed you

And now I’m alone

This is from me

Amor

