Emmy Awards 2018: ecco le nomination

Puntuali come sempre, ecco che anche quest’anno a luglio arrivano le nomination ai prossimi Primetime Emmy Awards. Ad annunciare le candidature alle ore 17.30 circa di giovedì 12 luglio sono stati l’attrice Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale) e l’attore Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist). La 70ma edizione degli ambitissimi premi del prime time scripted statunitense quest’anno andrà in onda il 17 settembre sul network americano NBC, e sarà condotta Michael Che e Colin Jost, i conduttori del TG satirico del Saturday Night Live. La cerimonia avrà luogo al Microsoft Theatre a Los Angeles.

Torna in gioco quest'anno Il Trono di Spade (Game of Thrones), infatti la serie, come ci si poteva aspettare, è in lizza come Miglior Drama, ma si porta a casa anche un po' di nomination nelle categorie attoriali e ovviamente in quelle tecniche. Non manca Westworld, e non manca neanche Patrick Melrose, attualmente in onda il lunedì sera alle 21.15 su Sky Atlantic.

Presente all'appello anche The Americans, giunto a conclusione con la sesta stagione nel 2018, e presenti anche The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, American Crime Story e This is Us, tutte alla seconda stagione.

Tra le comedy troviamo la corazzata Silicon Valley, mentre è assente Veep, che ha dovuto interrompere le riprese per permettere a Julia Louis-Dreyfus di curarsi e riprendersi (l'attrice ha ricevuto lo scorso anno la diagnosi di cancro al seno, ma pare sia guarita e sia tornata sul set). Si riconfermano Atlanta, Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Shameless.

Tra i film per la tv segnaliamo The Tale, con protagonista Laura Dern (nominata anche lei), Paterno e Farenheit 451, proposti da Sky Cinema. The Tale, in particolare, andrà in onda venerdì 20 luglio alle 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno.

Di seguito, le nomination per le categorie principali decretate dalla Television Academy per la stagione televisiva 2017/2018.

Miglior drama

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Miglior comedy

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Miglior miniserie

The Alienist

American Horror Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Genious: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose



Miglior film-tv

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Farenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

Miglior attore di una serie drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Miglior attrice di una serie drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld



Miglior attore di una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless



Miglior attrice di una serie comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie



Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borestein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror - USS Callister



Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult



Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Michael Stuhlbag, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittorck, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

Merrit Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Judith Light, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Miglior regia per una serie drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark - The Toll

Stephen Daldry, The Crown - Paterfamilias

I Fratelli Duffer, Stranger Things - Chapter Nine: The Gate

Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones - The Dragon and The Wolf

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark - Tonight We Improve

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid's Tale - After

Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones - Beyond The Wall

Miglior regia per una serie comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta - FUBU

Bill Hader, Barry - Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley - Initial Coin Offering

Hiro Murai, Atlanta - Teddy Perkins

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Pilot

Jesse Peretz, GLOW - Pilot

Miglior regia una miniserie o film-tv

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Ryan Murphy, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace - The Man Who Would Be Vogue

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower - 9/11

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones - The Dragon and The Wolf

I Fratelli Duffer, Stranger Things - Chapter Nine: The Gate

Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg, The Americans - Start

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale - June

Peter Morgan, The Crown - Mystery Man

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve - Nice Face

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley - Fifty-One Percent

Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry - Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Donald Glover, Atlanta - Alligator Man

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta - Barbershop

Liz Sarnoff, Barry - Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Pilot

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv

William Bridges & Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror - USS Callister

Scott Frank, Godless

David Lynch & Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

Kevin McManus & Matthew McManus, American Vandal - Clean Up

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace - House by The Lake

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Diane Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away with Murder

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuael Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Miglior cast di una serie comedy

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley



Miglior cast di una serie drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Westworld

Miglior cast di una miniserie o film-tv

American Horror Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

The Looming Tower

Patrick Melrose

Per le nomination complete dei premi tecnici, vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale degli Emmy.