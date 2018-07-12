Emmy Awards 2018: ecco le nomination

Puntuali come sempre, ecco che anche quest’anno a luglio arrivano le nomination ai prossimi Primetime Emmy Awards. Ad annunciare le candidature alle ore 17.30 circa di giovedì 12 luglio sono stati l’attrice Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale) e l’attore Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist). La 70ma edizione degli ambitissimi premi del prime time scripted statunitense quest’anno andrà in onda il 17 settembre sul network americano NBC, e sarà condotta Michael Che e Colin Jost, i conduttori del TG satirico del Saturday Night Live. La cerimonia avrà luogo al Microsoft Theatre a Los Angeles.
Torna in gioco quest'anno Il Trono di Spade (Game of Thrones), infatti la serie, come ci si poteva aspettare, è in lizza come Miglior Drama, ma si porta a casa anche un po' di nomination nelle categorie attoriali e ovviamente in quelle tecniche. Non manca Westworld, e non manca neanche Patrick Melrose, attualmente in onda il lunedì sera alle 21.15 su Sky Atlantic.
Presente all'appello anche The Americans, giunto a conclusione con la sesta stagione nel 2018, e presenti anche The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, American Crime Story e This is Us, tutte alla seconda stagione.
Tra le comedy troviamo la corazzata Silicon Valley, mentre è assente Veep, che ha dovuto interrompere le riprese per permettere a Julia Louis-Dreyfus di curarsi e riprendersi (l'attrice ha ricevuto lo scorso anno la diagnosi di cancro al seno, ma pare sia guarita e sia tornata sul set). Si riconfermano Atlanta, Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Shameless.
Tra i film per la tv segnaliamo The Tale, con protagonista Laura Dern (nominata anche lei), Paterno e Farenheit 451, proposti da Sky Cinema. The Tale, in particolare, andrà in onda venerdì 20 luglio alle 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno.
Di seguito, le nomination per le categorie principali decretate dalla Television Academy per la stagione televisiva 2017/2018.
Miglior drama
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Miglior comedy
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Miglior miniserie
The Alienist
American Horror Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Genious: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Miglior film-tv
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Farenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
Miglior attore di una serie drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Miglior attrice di una serie drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Miglior attore di una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Miglior attrice di una serie comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borestein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror - USS Callister
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Michael Stuhlbag, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittorck, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum
Merrit Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Judith Light, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Miglior regia per una serie drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark - The Toll
Stephen Daldry, The Crown - Paterfamilias
I Fratelli Duffer, Stranger Things - Chapter Nine: The Gate
Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones - The Dragon and The Wolf
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark - Tonight We Improve
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid's Tale - After
Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones - Beyond The Wall
Miglior regia per una serie comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta - FUBU
Bill Hader, Barry - Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley - Initial Coin Offering
Hiro Murai, Atlanta - Teddy Perkins
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Pilot
Jesse Peretz, GLOW - Pilot
Miglior regia una miniserie o film-tv
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Barry Levinson, Paterno
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Ryan Murphy, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace - The Man Who Would Be Vogue
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower - 9/11
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama
David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones - The Dragon and The Wolf
I Fratelli Duffer, Stranger Things - Chapter Nine: The Gate
Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg, The Americans - Start
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale - June
Peter Morgan, The Crown - Mystery Man
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve - Nice Face
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley - Fifty-One Percent
Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry - Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Donald Glover, Atlanta - Alligator Man
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta - Barbershop
Liz Sarnoff, Barry - Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Pilot
Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv
William Bridges & Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror - USS Callister
Scott Frank, Godless
David Lynch & Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
Kevin McManus & Matthew McManus, American Vandal - Clean Up
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace - House by The Lake
Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Diane Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away with Murder
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuael Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Miglior cast di una serie comedy
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Miglior cast di una serie drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Westworld
Miglior cast di una miniserie o film-tv
American Horror Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
The Looming Tower
Patrick Melrose
Per le nomination complete dei premi tecnici, vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale degli Emmy.