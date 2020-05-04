“Saved My Life”, nuova canzone scritta da Sia e Dua Lipa per combattere il coronavirus
Molti gli artisti che hanno deciso di sfruttare questo periodo di forzata quarantena, dovuta all’emergenza coronavirus (AGGIORNAMENTI - SPECIALE - LA MAPPA), per dedicarsi a nuovi progetti, raccogliere fondi e, in generale, restare al fianco dei propri fan.
Si spiegano così le tantissime dirette Instagram cui assistiamo. È un modo per dar forza alla comunità virtuale, oggi più viva e reale che mai. Basti pensare alla versione acustica di “Non avere paura” cantata da Tommaso Paradiso sul balcone di casa.
All’estero sono in tanti ad essersi dati da fare, come i Metallica che hanno prodotto una nuova versione di “Blackened”. Anche Sia non è rimasta a guardare. La cantautrice australiana ha voluto lanciare un nuovo singolo. Un modo per raccogliere fondi, da destinare alla lotta contro il coronavirus.
Il nuovo singolo di Sia e Dua Lipa
Il brano inciso in piena emergenza s’intitola “Saved My Life”. Un singolo scritto a quattro mani, con la partecipazione di uno dei più grandi nomi della scena pop internazionale odierna: Dua Lipa. A prendere parte al progetto è stato anche Greg Kurstin, che ne ha curato anche la produzione.
Un brano che ha allietato i fan, raccogliendo fin da subito tantissime visualizzazioni. I proventi del singolo saranno interamente devoluti ad “Americares” e “Core Response”. Si tratta di organizzazioni che lottano in prima linea per fronteggiare l’emergenza coronavirus.
Saved My Life, il testo
Boom, boom, boom
Beats my heart, heart, heart
Baby boom, boom, boom
In the dark, dark, dark
Baby boom, boom, boom
Fall apart, part, part
Baby boom, boom, boom
From the start, start, start
But I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
Yeah, I've been waiting for you
Well someone must have sent you here to save my life
Someone must have sent you to save me tonight
I know that in darkness I have found my light
I know that in darkness I've been given sight
In your loving arms I feel delight
In your loving arms I'll be alright
Someone must have sent you to save me tonight
Someone must have sent you here to save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
High, high, high
We take flight, flight, flight
Baby high, high, high
Touch the sky, sky, sky
Baby high, high, high
Diamond nights, nights, nights
Baby, high, high, high
'Cause love don't lie, lie, lie
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
I've been waiting for you
Well someone must have sent you here to save my life
Someone must have sent you to save me tonight
I know that in darkness I have found my light
I know that in darkness I've been given sight
In your loving arms I feel delight
In your loving arms I'll be alright
Someone must have sent you to save me tonight
Someone must have sent you here to save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life (Someone must have sent you here to...)
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
You saved my life.