Una nuova versione, un riadattamento dedicato a tutte le persone che combattono le proprie battaglie in un nuovo mondo colpito dal Coronavirus (CORONAVIRUS: GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LO SPECIALE - I NUMERI ITALIANI: GRAFICHE). Avril Lavigne pubblica così “We Are Warriors”, nuova versione di “Warrior”, brano presente nell’ultimo album “Head Above Water” pubblicato nel 2019. Il grido della cantautrice è “Noi siamo guerrieri” e in particolare dedica il brano a tutti i medici, gli infermieri, i postini, le forze dell’ordine, i dipendenti dei supermercati e tutti coloro che ogni giorno ‘indossano la loro armatura’ e vanno a lavorare. Dietro alla pubblicazione di “We Are Warriors” c’è anche un intento benefico, infatti i proventi andranno interamente a favore dell’associazione Project Hope, un’organizzazione umanitaria il cui scopo è garantire la salute e la sicurezza degli operatori sanitari in tutto il mondo.

La scelta di Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne ha presentato su Instagram la canzone “We Are Warriors”: “Da quando il nostro mondo è stato ribaltato qualche settimana fa, ho visto ogni giorno persone mettere la loro armatura e andare in battaglia. Semplici compiti come consegnare la posta sono diventati uno sforzo eroico. Da un giorno all’altro a tutti è stato chiesto di combattere. Da un giorno all’altro tutti sono diventati Guerrieri”. La cantautrice inoltre dichiara che voleva dare in qualche modo il suo contributo e così ha scelto di registrare nuovamente “Warrior” ma in maniera diversa così che potesse riflettere il mondo attuale. Infine la cantante di “Complicated” ha ringraziato tutti per quello che stanno facendo “Voglio che sappiate che vi vedo e vi supporto. We Are Warriors”.

Il testo di We Are Warriors

We’ll pick our battles ’cause we know we’re gonna win the war (Win the war)

We’re not rattled ’cause we shattered all of this before (This before)

Steadier than steel ’cause we’re ready with a shield and sword (Shield and sword)

Back on the saddle ’cause we’ve gathered all our strength for more (Strength for more)

[Pre-Chorus] And we won’t bow, we won’t break

No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes

We’ll never bow, we’ll never break

[Chorus] ‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive

We will conquer, time after time

We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors

[Post-Chorus] Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

We are warriors

[Verse 2] Like vikings, we’ll be fighting through the day and night (Day and night), ah-oh

We’ll be marching through the darkness ’til the morning lights (Morning lights)

Even when it’s harder, like the armor, you will see us shine (See me shine)

No, we won’t stop and we won’t drop until the victory’s ours (Oh)

[Pre-Chorus] No, we won’t bow, we won’t break

No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes

We’ll never bow, we’ll never break

[Chorus] ‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive

We will conquer, time after time

We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors

[Bridge] Oh, you can’t shoot us down

You can’t stop us now

We got a whole damn army

Oh, you can’t break us down

You can’t take us out

This’ll be behind us

[Chorus] We are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive (We are stronger)

We will conquer, time after time (We will conquer)

We’ll never falter, we will survive (Never falter)

We are warriors (We are warriors)

[Outro] Woah, woah, woah

We are warriors

Woah, woah, woah

We are warriors.