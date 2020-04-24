Alicia Keys, fuori la nuova canzone "Good Job": il testo

Alicia Keys ha voluto ringraziare con una canzone tutti coloro che in questo momento sono impegnati per combattere il Coronavirus, un nemico comune a tutto il mondo. “Good Job”, il nuovo singolo della superstar dell’R&B, è dedicato a chi ogni giorno continua a fare il proprio lavoro in questi tempi difficili. In una dichiarazione sul brano, Alicia Keys ha voluto dare questo messaggio: «Che tu sia in prima linea negli ospedali, trovando un equilibro tra lavoro, famiglia e insegnamento scolastico da casa, consegnando posta, pacchi o cibo, o affrontando altre difficoltà personali a causa del Covid-19, io ti sento. Sei visto, amato e profondamente apprezzato». “Good Job” è un omaggio agli operatori sanitari, ai genitori, agli insegnanti e a tutte le persone che stanno affrontando, ognuna con le proprie difficoltà, questa emergenza sanitaria mondiale senza precedenti.

La genesi di “Good Job”

La nascita di “Good Job” risale a mesi prima dell’arrivo del Coronavirus. La canzone è stata scritta e registrata da Alicia Keys lo scorso anno per il suo settimo album “Alicia”, disco che avrebbe dovuto vedere la luce lo scorso marzo ma la cui uscita è stata posticipata proprio a causa della pandemia. Originariamente, la canzone è stata scritta per onorare i personali eroi della vita di Alicia, che troppo spesso non si sono sentiti dire che stavano facendo un buon lavoro, ma ora il brano assume un significato ancora più ampio e diventa una dedica a chi col proprio lavoro sta continuando a portare avanti attività essenziali per l’intera comunità. Il video di “Good Job” è stato realizzato in collaborazione con la CNN, che userà il brano nella sua campagna CNN Heroes per celebrare tutte le persone comuni che sono diventate eroi durante la crisi portata dal Coronavirus (GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LO SPECIALE - I NUMERI ITALIANI: GRAFICHE).

Il testo di “Good Job”, il nuovo singolo di Alicia Keys

You’re the engine that makes all things go

And you’re always in disguise, my hero

I see your light in the dark

Smile in my face when we all know it’s hard

There’s no way to ever pay you back

Bless your heart, know I love you for that

Honest and selfless

I don’t know if this helps it, but

Good job, you’re doin’ a good job, a good job

You’re doin’ a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

You’re doin’ a good job, a good job

You’re doin’ a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

Six in the morning

And soon as you walk through that door

Everyone needs you again

The world’s out of order

It’s not as sound when you’re not around

All day on your feet, hard

Keep that energy, I know

When it feel like the end of the road

You don’t let go

You just press forward

You’re the engine that makes all things go

And you’re always in disguise, my hero

I see your light in the dark

Smile in my face when we all know it’s hard

There’s no way to ever pay you back

Bless your heart, know I love you for that

Honest and selfless

I don’t know if this helps it, but

Good job, you’re doin’ a good job, a good job (Good job)

You’re doin’ a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

(Yeah, that’s a good job)

You’re doin’ a good job, a good job (Good job)

You’re doin’ a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

The mothers, the fathers, the teachers that reach us

Strangers to friends that show up in the end

From the bottom to the top, the listeners that hear us

This is for you, you make me fearless

You’re doin’ a good job, a good job

You’re doin’ a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah.