Michael Stipe, il nuovo singolo è “No Time For Love Like Now”

Non un singolo vero e proprio, ma di certo un brano nuovo di zecca. Michael Stipe ha condiviso sui propri canali social un video nel quale intona in una sorta di karaoke una nuova canzone che si intitola “No Time For Love Like Now”. È lo stesso ex frontman degli R.E.M. a precisare che si tratta di un brano composto a quattro mani con Aaron Dessner, leader dei The National, e che per ora è solo una demo. Se la creazione verrà incisa e distribuita lo scopriremo nelle prossime settimane. «Michael Stipe è stato un mio grande eroe e un amico per me e la band, non avrei mai immaginato neanche nei sogni più spinti di scrivere canzoni con lui – ha invece dichiarato Dessner – ma ecco qua una demo in progress che arriva da Michael mentre è in isolamento a casa. Sperando di accendere qualche anima».

Lo Stipe post R.E.M.

Chiusa nel 2011 l’esperienza con una delle rock band più importanti degli ultimi 25 anni, gli R.E.M., Michael Stipe ha rallentato e di molto la sua attività musicale, ampliando però i suoi orizzonti verso altre esperienze artistiche. Sul fronte musicale, questa “No Time For Love Like Now” sarebbe il terzo nuovo brano pubblicato da Stipe nell’ultimo anno solare, arrivando dopo “Your Capricious Soul” del 2019 e “Drive To The Ocean” di inizio 2020. Preludio ad un primo album solista? Di annunci non ce ne sono stati, almeno per ora. L’altra grande passione di Stipe è la fotografia, tanto che nel 2018 aveva rilasciato un libro dal titolo “Volume 1”, con 35 sue foto di personaggi celebri come l’amico Kurt Cobain e River Phoenix, e poi un altro nel 2019 insieme con Douglas Coupland dal tiolo “Our Interference Times: a Visual Record”.

Il testo di “No Time For Love Like Now”

Di seguito il testo completo di “No Time For Love Like Now”, nuovo brano di Michael Stipe e Aaron Dessner:

No time for breezy

No time for arguments

No time for love like now

There’s no time in the bardo

No time in the in-between

No time for love like now

There’s no time for dancing

There’s no time for undecideds

No time for love like now

Where did this all begin to change

The lockdown memories can’t sustain

This glistening, hanging free fall

I turned away from the glorious light

I turned my head and cried

Whatever waiting means in this new place

I am waiting for you

There’s no time for honey

No time for psalms and thresholds

Whisper a sweet prayer sigh

Where did this all begin to change

The lockdown memories can’t sustain

This glistening, hanging free fall

I turned away from the glorious light

I turned my head and cried

Whatever waiting means in this new place

I am waiting for you

Your voice is echoing love love love love love

I hear it far far away

And i am waiting for you

I am waiting for you

Whatever waiting means in this new place

I am waiting for you

I am waiting for you.