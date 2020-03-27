A distanza di tre anni dalla sua ultima collaborazione, Rihanna torna grazie al cantante canadese PARTYNEXTDOOR e al brano “Believe It”, decima traccia del nuovo album. Un ritorno in grande stile per Rihanna che insieme al collega affronta il tema delle fiducia in una coppia. I due chiedono di credere nell’altro, di fidarsi e costruire così le basi per una relazione solida e duratura. Nel frattempo Rihanna ha catturato l’attenzione della stampa grazie ad una straordinaria donazione a supporto della lotta contro il Coronavirus. La cantante ha offerto la cifra di cinque milioni di dollari per personale medico e attrezzature necessarie.
Il testo di Believe it
Hey, bae, go ‘head and lock in for it
Bae
Best make me believe it (Best make me be’)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won’t deceive me
First you gotta forgive me
Let me know everything gon’ be okay
Even if I come out with everything I did
Would you still punish me even though I did a long time ago?
If so, let me know
If I propose, would you say no?
Would you break my heart?
Would you embarrass me or play your part?
Baby, don’t fold, my heart is yours
You got the power, pussy power
You got the power, pussy power
The floor is yours, the time is ours
Hey, either believe me or you don’t
Choose to you believe me or you won’t
If you leave me, I’m skull and bones, I’m dead, baby
It’s only
Bae (Ooh)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won’t deceive me
Bae
You told me that you’d kill me if I fuck up (Fuck up)
You told me I’m a lucky motherfucker (Lucky motherfucker)
You love ‘em, but you never ever trust ‘em
Never ever trust me, no (Trust me no)
There’s two sides to the story (Two sides to the story)
And that girl got a good PR (Good PR)
I knew we’d never make it far
Because I like my bitches black and mama tar
Oh, woah
Tell me you love me ‘cause I know they won’t
They wanna fit in for the photoshoot
Put them aside, baby, I notice you
My niggas hype, baby, they hypin’ you
My family like you, yeah, they likin’ you
My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you
She wanna know why didn’t you say, “Either way?”
You
Best make me believe it (Best make me be’)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won’t deceive me
Bae.