A distanza di tre anni dalla sua ultima collaborazione, Rihanna torna grazie al cantante canadese PARTYNEXTDOOR e al brano “Believe It”, decima traccia del nuovo album. Un ritorno in grande stile per Rihanna che insieme al collega affronta il tema delle fiducia in una coppia. I due chiedono di credere nell’altro, di fidarsi e costruire così le basi per una relazione solida e duratura. Nel frattempo Rihanna ha catturato l’attenzione della stampa grazie ad una straordinaria donazione a supporto della lotta contro il Coronavirus. La cantante ha offerto la cifra di cinque milioni di dollari per personale medico e attrezzature necessarie.

Il testo di Believe it

Hey, bae, go ‘head and lock in for it

Bae

Best make me believe it (Best make me be’)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won’t deceive me

First you gotta forgive me

Let me know everything gon’ be okay

Even if I come out with everything I did

Would you still punish me even though I did a long time ago?

If so, let me know

If I propose, would you say no?

Would you break my heart?

Would you embarrass me or play your part?

Baby, don’t fold, my heart is yours

You got the power, pussy power

You got the power, pussy power

The floor is yours, the time is ours

Hey, either believe me or you don’t

Choose to you believe me or you won’t

If you leave me, I’m skull and bones, I’m dead, baby

It’s only

Bae (Ooh)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won’t deceive me

Bae

You told me that you’d kill me if I fuck up (Fuck up)

You told me I’m a lucky motherfucker (Lucky motherfucker)

You love ‘em, but you never ever trust ‘em

Never ever trust me, no (Trust me no)

There’s two sides to the story (Two sides to the story)

And that girl got a good PR (Good PR)

I knew we’d never make it far

Because I like my bitches black and mama tar

Oh, woah

Tell me you love me ‘cause I know they won’t

They wanna fit in for the photoshoot

Put them aside, baby, I notice you

My niggas hype, baby, they hypin’ you

My family like you, yeah, they likin’ you

My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you

She wanna know why didn’t you say, “Either way?”

You

Best make me believe it (Best make me be’)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won’t deceive me

Bae.