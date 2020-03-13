Coldplay, il nuovo singolo è “Trouble in Town”: il testo

Un video chiaramente ispirato a Orwell e alla sua Fattoria degli Animali quello scelto dai Coldplay per il lancio del loro nuovo singolo, “Trouble in Town”. La clip del brano, estratto dal doppio album “Everyday Life”, è stata lanciata giovedì 12 marzo ed è ambientato in una città popolata da animali antropomorfi con a capo un maiale, esattamente come nella celebre opera di Orwell. Il video ha anche uno scopo benefico. I proventi saranno devoluti dalla band londinese in beneficienza: metà andranno all’associazione Innocence Project che negli Stati Uniti fornisce sostegno alle vittime di ingiusta condanna, mentre l’altra metà verrà recapitata alla no-profit per bambini in difficoltà in Sudafrica ACFS.
“Everyday Life e l’ultimo progetto “Reimagined”
Un periodo di grande effervescenza per i Coldplay, che con “Trouble in Town” giungono al quarto brano estratto dal loro ultimo disco “Everyday Life”, pubblicato lo scorso 22 novembre. Come se non bastasse, però, Chris Martin ha rilanciato lo scorso 25 febbraio tirando fuori “Reimagined”, un ep nel quale Chris Martin resta solo con Jonny Buckland aggiungendo tre coristi e un gruppo d’archi per reinterpretare in chiave acustica tre canzoni, “BrokEn”, “Champion of the World” e “Cry Cry Cry”, tutte già presenti in “Everyday Life”.
Il testo di “Trouble in Town”
Di seguito il testo di “Trouble in Town”, ultimo singolo dei Coldplay:
Trouble in town, because they cut my brother down
Because my sister can't wear her crown
There's trouble, there's trouble in town
Blood on the beach, oh my goodness
There's blood on the beach
Lore of the jungle, or the lore of the street
There's blood on, there's blood on the beach
And I get no shelter, and I get no peace
And I never get released
Trouble in town, because they hung my brother brown
Because the system just keep it down
This trouble, this trouble in town
And I get no shelter, and I get no peace
And I just get more policed
And I get no comfort, and I get no name
Everything is getting strange
Best friends
What's that?
What's his name?
X (Standby, sir)
Alright, is that X your middle name?
Of course, it's on a vehicle ID, right?
You gettin' smart? 'Cause you'll be in a fucking car with him
Fucking smartass (just tellin' you)
I'm asking you what the X is, is that your middle name?
Of course, what is it?
Don't come back with the "what is it?" fucking shit
Talk to these fucking pigs on the street that way
You ain't talking to me that way
I don't talk to nobody in the streets, I don't hang with nobody
Well then don't come to fucking Philadelphia, stay in Jersey
I have family out here
Everybody thinks they're a fucking lawyer and they don't know jackshit
Are you supposed to grab me like this?
Grab you up? I'll grab you any way I got to
You're not protecting me while I'm trying, while I'm trying to go to work
Why don't you shut up?
Jikelele, jikelele
Jikelele, jikelele
Jikelele, jikelele
Jikelele, jikelele.