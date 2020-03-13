Coldplay, il nuovo singolo è “Trouble in Town”: il testo

Un video chiaramente ispirato a Orwell e alla sua Fattoria degli Animali quello scelto dai Coldplay per il lancio del loro nuovo singolo, “Trouble in Town”. La clip del brano, estratto dal doppio album “Everyday Life”, è stata lanciata giovedì 12 marzo ed è ambientato in una città popolata da animali antropomorfi con a capo un maiale, esattamente come nella celebre opera di Orwell. Il video ha anche uno scopo benefico. I proventi saranno devoluti dalla band londinese in beneficienza: metà andranno all’associazione Innocence Project che negli Stati Uniti fornisce sostegno alle vittime di ingiusta condanna, mentre l’altra metà verrà recapitata alla no-profit per bambini in difficoltà in Sudafrica ACFS.

“Everyday Life e l’ultimo progetto “Reimagined”

Un periodo di grande effervescenza per i Coldplay, che con “Trouble in Town” giungono al quarto brano estratto dal loro ultimo disco “Everyday Life”, pubblicato lo scorso 22 novembre. Come se non bastasse, però, Chris Martin ha rilanciato lo scorso 25 febbraio tirando fuori “Reimagined”, un ep nel quale Chris Martin resta solo con Jonny Buckland aggiungendo tre coristi e un gruppo d’archi per reinterpretare in chiave acustica tre canzoni, “BrokEn”, “Champion of the World” e “Cry Cry Cry”, tutte già presenti in “Everyday Life”.

Il testo di “Trouble in Town”

Di seguito il testo di “Trouble in Town”, ultimo singolo dei Coldplay:

Trouble in town, because they cut my brother down

Because my sister can't wear her crown

There's trouble, there's trouble in town

Blood on the beach, oh my goodness

There's blood on the beach

Lore of the jungle, or the lore of the street

There's blood on, there's blood on the beach

And I get no shelter, and I get no peace

And I never get released

Trouble in town, because they hung my brother brown

Because the system just keep it down

This trouble, this trouble in town

And I get no shelter, and I get no peace

And I just get more policed

And I get no comfort, and I get no name

Everything is getting strange

Best friends

What's that?

What's his name?

X (Standby, sir)

Alright, is that X your middle name?

Of course, it's on a vehicle ID, right?

You gettin' smart? 'Cause you'll be in a fucking car with him

Fucking smartass (just tellin' you)

I'm asking you what the X is, is that your middle name?

Of course, what is it?

Don't come back with the "what is it?" fucking shit

Talk to these fucking pigs on the street that way

You ain't talking to me that way

I don't talk to nobody in the streets, I don't hang with nobody

Well then don't come to fucking Philadelphia, stay in Jersey

I have family out here

Everybody thinks they're a fucking lawyer and they don't know jackshit

Are you supposed to grab me like this?

Grab you up? I'll grab you any way I got to

You're not protecting me while I'm trying, while I'm trying to go to work

Why don't you shut up?

Jikelele, jikelele

Jikelele, jikelele

Jikelele, jikelele

Jikelele, jikelele.