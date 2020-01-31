Dua Lipa, il nuovo singolo è “Physical”: il testo

Alla vigilia del suo ritorno in Italia come ospite al Festival di Sanremo (è attesa per la serata di venerdì 7 febbraio), Dua Lipa lancia il suo nuovo singolo “Physical”. Il brano sarà in heavy rotation a partire da venerdì 31 gennaio ed è il terzo singolo di lancio del nuovo disco dell’artista di origini kosovare, quel “Future Nostalgia” atteso per il 3 aprile. Nei mesi scorsi erano arrivati al pubblico “Don’t Start Now” e “Future Nostalgia”.

Il concerto di Milano già sold out

Dua Lipa tornerà poi in Italia il 30 aprile per esibirsi in concerto al Mediolanum Forum di Assago nell’ambito del suo nuovo tour europeo. Ma se siete fan e volete provare ad andare al palasport milanese è troppo tardi: il concerto è già sold out. Dopo la prima volta al Tunnel e la seconda al Fabrique, sarà quindi un nuovo upgrade per la cantante britannica quello del palco del Forum, segno della crescita esponenziale del suo successo.

Il testo di “Physical”

Di seguito, il testo completo di “Physical”, brano liberamente ispirato alla celebre hit omonima di Olivia Newton-John:

Common love isn't for us

We created something phenomenal

Don't you agree?

Don't you agree?

You got me feeling diamond rich

Nothing on this planet compares to it

Don't you agree?

Don't you agree?

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I'll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let's get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let's get physical

Adrenaline keeps on rushing in

Love the simulation we're dreaming in

Don't you agree?

Don't you agree?

I don't wanna live another life

'Cause this one's pretty nice

Living it up

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I'll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let's get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let's get physical

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready

Come on (Come on, come on)

Baby, keep on dancing

Let's get physical

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready

Come on (Come on, come on)

Baby, keep on dancing

Let's get physical

All night, I'll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on, come on, come on

Let's get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let's get physical (Physical, physical)

Let's get physical (Physical, physical)

Physical (Physical, physical)

Let's get physical (Physical, physical)

Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical.