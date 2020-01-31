Dua Lipa, il nuovo singolo è “Physical”: il testo

Alla vigilia del suo ritorno in Italia come ospite al Festival di Sanremo (è attesa per la serata di venerdì 7 febbraio), Dua Lipa lancia il suo nuovo singolo “Physical”. Il brano sarà in heavy rotation a partire da venerdì 31 gennaio ed è il terzo singolo di lancio del nuovo disco dell’artista di origini kosovare, quel “Future Nostalgia” atteso per il 3 aprile. Nei mesi scorsi erano arrivati al pubblico “Don’t Start Now” e “Future Nostalgia”.
Il concerto di Milano già sold out
Dua Lipa tornerà poi in Italia il 30 aprile per esibirsi in concerto al Mediolanum Forum di Assago nell’ambito del suo nuovo tour europeo. Ma se siete fan e volete provare ad andare al palasport milanese è troppo tardi: il concerto è già sold out. Dopo la prima volta al Tunnel e la seconda al Fabrique, sarà quindi un nuovo upgrade per la cantante britannica quello del palco del Forum, segno della crescita esponenziale del suo successo.
Il testo di “Physical”
Di seguito, il testo completo di “Physical”, brano liberamente ispirato alla celebre hit omonima di Olivia Newton-John:
Common love isn't for us
We created something phenomenal
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?
You got me feeling diamond rich
Nothing on this planet compares to it
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?
Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let's get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical
Adrenaline keeps on rushing in
Love the simulation we're dreaming in
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?
I don't wanna live another life
'Cause this one's pretty nice
Living it up
Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let's get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let's get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let's get physical
All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on
Let's get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Physical (Physical, physical)
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical.