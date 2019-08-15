(@BassoFabrizio)
Vibrano ancora i pensieri quando si parla di Woodstock. E sono trascorsi 50 anni da quella tre giorni di musica, amore e coscienza sociale che ha cambiato un po' la storia. Gli Anni Sessanta sono stati degli immensi venditori di illusioni, hanno permesso alle generazioni successive che avrebbero cambiato il mondo e oggi, ma anche ieri, abbiamo accertato che ci hanno venduto una illusione. Siamo un po' più scettici sulla forza rivoluzionaria della musica. E infatti in Italia i Festival non funzionano, o molto poco, la musica gratis è troppa, la discriminante che fa bello un concerto non è la musica ma la scritta sold out. Non importa se vero e presunto: è un marchio di fabbrica, quello che è tutto esaurito è sempre una meraviglia. Anche se è un baraccone. Quindi celebrare Woodstock significa rendere omaggio a un Festival, a un ritrovo di persone che variano, tra fonti certe e incerte, tra le 400mila e il milione. Quell'aria fa bene ancora oggi. Il 15 agosto, giorno in cui la festa ebbe inizio, Sky Arte alza il volume con due prime visioni: alle ore 21.15 ecco Come Together Da Woodstock a Coachella e a seguire, alle ore 23 ecco Jimi Hendrix Live At Woodstock. Il primo ricostruisce gli eventi che hanno aperto la strada a Woodstock, dal Newport Jazz Festival del 1954 al Newport Folk Festival del 1959, e quelli che ne hanno raccolto l'eredità, come il californiano Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Poi arriva una vera chicca col Jimi Hendrix - live at Woodstock, ossia la leggendaria esibizione del chitarrista insieme alla band Gypsy Sun and Rainbows. C'è poi ul libro tutto da sfogliare, che a ogni pagina è una emozione sonora, basta solo sintonizzarsi su quel fruscio. Si intitola Woodstock - Three day of Peace and Music (agosto 1969): esce per Edizioni Bietti (la collana è curata da Massimiliano Scuriatti) ed è la versione aggiornata di Woodstock di Joel Makower. Si tratta di un’opera unica nel suo genere, perché narrata dagli eroi del festival: i fondatori Michael Lang, Joel Rosenman, John Roberts e Artie Kornfeld agli artisti che si esibirono, tra cui David Crosby, Ritchie Havens, Joan Baez, Paul Kantner, Sly Stone e Joe Cocker. La ricostruzione, e la rievocazione, ha anche il contributo di persone che a vario titolo hanno partecipato alla realizzazione di quel grande spettacolo. A renderla un'opera speciale c'è una componente iconografica composta da oltre cento fotografie originali e da numerosi aneddoti e rivelazioni. Ora ecco il programma di quei tre giorni che causa incomprensioni, improvvisazioni e fattori atmosferici divennero quattro.
Venerdì 15 agosto
Richie Havens
High Flyin' Bird
I Can't Make It Any More
With a Little Help from My Friends
Strawberry Fields Forever
Hey Jude
I Had a Woman
Handsome Johnny
Freedom
Swami Satchidananda
Invocazione per il festival
Sweetwater
Motherless Child
Look Out
For Pete's Sake
What's Wrong
Crystal Spider
Two Worlds
Why Oh Why
Let the Sunshine In
Oh Happy Day
Day Song
Country Joe McDonald
Janis
Rockin' All Around the World
Flyin' High All Over the World
John Sebastian
How Have You Been
Rainbows all Over Your Blues
I Had a Dream
Darlin' Be Home Soon
Younger Generation
Sweetwater
What's Wrong
Motherless Child
Look Out
For Pete's sake
Day Song
My Crystal Spider
Two Worlds
Why Oh Why
The Incredible String Band
Invocation
The Letter
This Moment
When You Find Out Who You Are
Bert Sommer
Jennifer
The Road to Travel
I Wondered Where You Be
She's Gone
Things Are Going My Way
And When It's Over
Jeanette
America
A Note That Read
Smile
Tim Hardin
If I Were a Carpenter
Misty Roses
Ravi Shankar
Raga puriya-dhanashri/Gat in sawarital
Tabla solo in jhaptal
Raga manj khamaj
Iap jor
Dhun in kaharwa tal
Melanie Safka
Beautiful People
Birthday of the Sun
Arlo Guthrie
Coming into Los Angeles
Walking Down the Line
Amazing Grace
Joan Baez
Oh Happy Day
The Last Thing on My Mind
I Shall Be Released
Joe Hill
Sweet Sir Galahad
Hickory Wind
Drugstore Truck Driving Man
I Live One Day at a Time
Sweet Sunny South
Warm and Tender Love
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
We Shall Overcome
Sabato 16
Quill
They Live the Life
BBY
Waitin' for You
Jam
Keef Hartley Band
Spanish Fly
Believe in You
Rock Me Baby
Medley
Leavin' Trunk
Halfbreed
Just to Cry
Sinnin' for You
Santana
Waiting
You Just Don't Care
Savior
Jingo
Persuasion
Evil Ways
Soul Sacrifice
Fried Neckbones
Canned Heat
A Change Is Gonna Come/Leaving This Town
Going Up the Country
Let's Work Together
Woodstock Boogie
Mountain
Blood of the Sun
Stormy Monday
Long Red
Who am I But You and the Sun
Beside the Sea
For Yasgur's Farm
You and Me
Theme For an Imaginary Western
Waiting to Take You Away
Dreams of Milk and Honey
Blind Man
Blue Suede Shoes
Southbound Train
Janis Joplin & The Kozmic Blues Band
Raise Your Hand
As Good as You've Been to This World
To Love Somebody
Summertime
Try (Just a Little Bit Harder)
Kozmic Blues
Can't Turn You Loose
Work Me Lord
Piece of My Heart (con bis)
Ball and Chain (con bis)
Sly & the Family Stone
Chip Monck intro/M'lady
Sing a Simple Song
You Can Make It if You Try
Everyday People
Dance to the Music
I Want to Take you Higher
Love City
Stand!
Grateful Dead
St. Stephen
Mama Tried
Dark Star/High Time
Turn on Your Love Light
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Born on the Bayou
Green River
Ninety-nine and a Half (Won't do)
Commotion
Bootleg
Bad Moon Rising
Proud Mary
I Put a Spell on You
Night Time is the Right Time
Keep on Choogin'
Suzy Q
The Who
Heaven and Hell
I Can't Explain
It's a Boy
1921
Amazing Journey
Sparks
Eyesight to the Blind
Christmas
Tommy Can You Hear Me?
Acid Queen
Pinball Wizard
Do You Think It's Alright?
Fiddle About
There's a Doctor
Go to the Mirror
Smash the Mirror
I'm Free
Tommy's Holiday Camp
We're Not Gonna Take It
See Me, Feel Me
Summertime Blues
Shakin' all Over
My Generation
Naked Eye
Jefferson Airplane
Introduction
The Other Side of This Life
Somebody to Love
3/5 Of a Mile in 10 Seconds
Won't You Try / Saturday Afternoon
Eskimo Blue Day
Plastic Fantastic Lover
Wooden Ships
Uncle Sam Blues
Volunteers
The Ballad of You & Me & Pooneil
Come Back Baby
White Rabbit
The House at Pooneil Corners
Domenica 17 e lunedì 18 agosto
The Grease Band
Brani strumentali
Joe Cocker
Dear Landlord
Something Comin' On
Do I Still Figure in Your Life
Feelin' alright
Just Like a Woman
Let's Go Get Stoned
I Don't Need a Doctor
I Shall Be Released
With a Little Help from My Friends
Country Joe and the Fish
Rock and Soul Music
Thing Called Love
Love Machine
The "Fish" Cheer/I-feel-like-I'm-fixin'-to-die rag
Not so Sweet Martha Lorraine
Ten Years After
Good Morning Little Schoolgirl
I Can't Keep from Crying Sometimes
I May Be Wrong, But I Won't Be Wrong Always
Hear Me Calling
I'm Going Home
The Band
Chest Fever
Tears of Rage
We Can Talk
Don't You Tell Henry
Don't Do It
Ain't No More Cane
Long Black Veil
This Wheel's on Fire
I Shall Be Released
The Weight
Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever
Blood, Sweat & Tears
More and More
I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
Spinning Wheel
I Stand Accused
Something Comin'on
Johnny Winter
Mama, Talk to Your Daughter
To Tell the Truth
Johnny B. Goode
Six Feet in the Ground
Leland Mississippi Blues/Rock Me Baby
Mean Mistreater
I Can't Stand It
Tobacco Road (con Edgar Winter)
Mean Town Blues
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Esibizione acustica
Suite: Judy Blue Eyes
Blackbird
Helplessly Hoping
Guinnevere
Marrakesh Express
4 + 20
Mr. Soul
Wonderin'
You Don't Have to Cry
Esibizione elettrica
Pre-Road Downs
Long Time Gone
Bluebird
Sea of Madness
Wooden Ships
Find the Cost of Freedom
49 Bye-Byes
Paul Butterfield Blues Band
Everything's Gonna Be Alright
Driftin'
Born Under a Bad Sign
Morning Sunrise
Love March
Rumpis Cumpis
Sha-Na-Na
Na-Na Theme
Jakety Yak
Teen Angel
Jailhouse Rock
Wipe Out
Who Wrote the Book of Love
Duke of Earl
At the Hop
Na-Na Theme
Jimi Hendrix
Message to Love
Hear My Train A Comin'
Spanish Castle Magic
Red House
Mastermind
Lover Man
Foxy Lady
Jam Back at the House
Izabella
Gypsy Woman/Aware of Love
Fire
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)/Stepping Stone
The Star-Spangled Banner
Purple Haze
Woodstock Improvisation/Villanova Junction
Hey Joe