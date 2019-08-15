(@BassoFabrizio)



Vibrano ancora i pensieri quando si parla di Woodstock. E sono trascorsi 50 anni da quella tre giorni di musica, amore e coscienza sociale che ha cambiato un po' la storia. Gli Anni Sessanta sono stati degli immensi venditori di illusioni, hanno permesso alle generazioni successive che avrebbero cambiato il mondo e oggi, ma anche ieri, abbiamo accertato che ci hanno venduto una illusione. Siamo un po' più scettici sulla forza rivoluzionaria della musica. E infatti in Italia i Festival non funzionano, o molto poco, la musica gratis è troppa, la discriminante che fa bello un concerto non è la musica ma la scritta sold out. Non importa se vero e presunto: è un marchio di fabbrica, quello che è tutto esaurito è sempre una meraviglia. Anche se è un baraccone. Quindi celebrare Woodstock significa rendere omaggio a un Festival, a un ritrovo di persone che variano, tra fonti certe e incerte, tra le 400mila e il milione. Quell'aria fa bene ancora oggi. Il 15 agosto, giorno in cui la festa ebbe inizio, Sky Arte alza il volume con due prime visioni: alle ore 21.15 ecco Come Together Da Woodstock a Coachella e a seguire, alle ore 23 ecco Jimi Hendrix Live At Woodstock. Il primo ricostruisce gli eventi che hanno aperto la strada a Woodstock, dal Newport Jazz Festival del 1954 al Newport Folk Festival del 1959, e quelli che ne hanno raccolto l'eredità, come il californiano Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Poi arriva una vera chicca col Jimi Hendrix - live at Woodstock, ossia la leggendaria esibizione del chitarrista insieme alla band Gypsy Sun and Rainbows. C'è poi ul libro tutto da sfogliare, che a ogni pagina è una emozione sonora, basta solo sintonizzarsi su quel fruscio. Si intitola Woodstock - Three day of Peace and Music (agosto 1969): esce per Edizioni Bietti (la collana è curata da Massimiliano Scuriatti) ed è la versione aggiornata di Woodstock di Joel Makower. Si tratta di un’opera unica nel suo genere, perché narrata dagli eroi del festival: i fondatori Michael Lang, Joel Rosenman, John Roberts e Artie Kornfeld agli artisti che si esibirono, tra cui David Crosby, Ritchie Havens, Joan Baez, Paul Kantner, Sly Stone e Joe Cocker. La ricostruzione, e la rievocazione, ha anche il contributo di persone che a vario titolo hanno partecipato alla realizzazione di quel grande spettacolo. A renderla un'opera speciale c'è una componente iconografica composta da oltre cento fotografie originali e da numerosi aneddoti e rivelazioni. Ora ecco il programma di quei tre giorni che causa incomprensioni, improvvisazioni e fattori atmosferici divennero quattro.

Venerdì 15 agosto

Richie Havens



High Flyin' Bird

I Can't Make It Any More

With a Little Help from My Friends

Strawberry Fields Forever

Hey Jude

I Had a Woman

Handsome Johnny

Freedom



Swami Satchidananda



Invocazione per il festival



Sweetwater



Motherless Child

Look Out

For Pete's Sake

What's Wrong

Crystal Spider

Two Worlds

Why Oh Why

Let the Sunshine In

Oh Happy Day

Day Song



Country Joe McDonald

Janis

Rockin' All Around the World

Flyin' High All Over the World



John Sebastian



How Have You Been

Rainbows all Over Your Blues

I Had a Dream

Darlin' Be Home Soon

Younger Generation



Sweetwater



What's Wrong

Motherless Child

Look Out

For Pete's sake

Day Song

My Crystal Spider

Two Worlds

Why Oh Why



The Incredible String Band



Invocation

The Letter

This Moment

When You Find Out Who You Are



Bert Sommer



Jennifer

The Road to Travel

I Wondered Where You Be

She's Gone

Things Are Going My Way

And When It's Over

Jeanette

America

A Note That Read

Smile



Tim Hardin



If I Were a Carpenter

Misty Roses



Ravi Shankar



Raga puriya-dhanashri/Gat in sawarital

Tabla solo in jhaptal

Raga manj khamaj

Iap jor

Dhun in kaharwa tal

Melanie Safka

Beautiful People

Birthday of the Sun



Arlo Guthrie



Coming into Los Angeles

Walking Down the Line

Amazing Grace



Joan Baez



Oh Happy Day

The Last Thing on My Mind

I Shall Be Released

Joe Hill

Sweet Sir Galahad

Hickory Wind

Drugstore Truck Driving Man

I Live One Day at a Time

Sweet Sunny South

Warm and Tender Love

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

We Shall Overcome





Sabato 16

Quill



They Live the Life

BBY

Waitin' for You

Jam

Keef Hartley Band

Spanish Fly

Believe in You

Rock Me Baby

Medley

Leavin' Trunk

Halfbreed

Just to Cry

Sinnin' for You



Santana



Waiting

You Just Don't Care

Savior

Jingo

Persuasion

Evil Ways

Soul Sacrifice

Fried Neckbones



Canned Heat



A Change Is Gonna Come/Leaving This Town

Going Up the Country

Let's Work Together

Woodstock Boogie



Mountain



Blood of the Sun

Stormy Monday

Long Red

Who am I But You and the Sun

Beside the Sea

For Yasgur's Farm

You and Me

Theme For an Imaginary Western

Waiting to Take You Away

Dreams of Milk and Honey

Blind Man

Blue Suede Shoes

Southbound Train



Janis Joplin & The Kozmic Blues Band



Raise Your Hand

As Good as You've Been to This World

To Love Somebody

Summertime

Try (Just a Little Bit Harder)

Kozmic Blues

Can't Turn You Loose

Work Me Lord

Piece of My Heart (con bis)

Ball and Chain (con bis)





Sly & the Family Stone



Chip Monck intro/M'lady

Sing a Simple Song

You Can Make It if You Try

Everyday People

Dance to the Music

I Want to Take you Higher

Love City

Stand!



Grateful Dead



St. Stephen

Mama Tried

Dark Star/High Time

Turn on Your Love Light



Creedence Clearwater Revival



Born on the Bayou

Green River

Ninety-nine and a Half (Won't do)

Commotion

Bootleg

Bad Moon Rising

Proud Mary

I Put a Spell on You

Night Time is the Right Time

Keep on Choogin'

Suzy Q



The Who



Heaven and Hell

I Can't Explain

It's a Boy

1921

Amazing Journey

Sparks

Eyesight to the Blind

Christmas

Tommy Can You Hear Me?

Acid Queen

Pinball Wizard

Do You Think It's Alright?

Fiddle About

There's a Doctor

Go to the Mirror

Smash the Mirror

I'm Free

Tommy's Holiday Camp

We're Not Gonna Take It

See Me, Feel Me

Summertime Blues

Shakin' all Over

My Generation

Naked Eye



Jefferson Airplane



Introduction

The Other Side of This Life

Somebody to Love

3/5 Of a Mile in 10 Seconds

Won't You Try / Saturday Afternoon

Eskimo Blue Day

Plastic Fantastic Lover

Wooden Ships

Uncle Sam Blues

Volunteers

The Ballad of You & Me & Pooneil

Come Back Baby

White Rabbit

The House at Pooneil Corners





Domenica 17 e lunedì 18 agosto

The Grease Band



Brani strumentali



Joe Cocker



Dear Landlord

Something Comin' On

Do I Still Figure in Your Life

Feelin' alright

Just Like a Woman

Let's Go Get Stoned

I Don't Need a Doctor

I Shall Be Released

With a Little Help from My Friends



Country Joe and the Fish



Rock and Soul Music

Thing Called Love

Love Machine

The "Fish" Cheer/I-feel-like-I'm-fixin'-to-die rag

Not so Sweet Martha Lorraine



Ten Years After



Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

I Can't Keep from Crying Sometimes

I May Be Wrong, But I Won't Be Wrong Always

Hear Me Calling

I'm Going Home



The Band

Chest Fever

Tears of Rage

We Can Talk

Don't You Tell Henry

Don't Do It

Ain't No More Cane

Long Black Veil

This Wheel's on Fire

I Shall Be Released

The Weight

Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever



Blood, Sweat & Tears



More and More

I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know

Spinning Wheel

I Stand Accused

Something Comin'on



Johnny Winter



Mama, Talk to Your Daughter

To Tell the Truth

Johnny B. Goode

Six Feet in the Ground

Leland Mississippi Blues/Rock Me Baby

Mean Mistreater

I Can't Stand It

Tobacco Road (con Edgar Winter)

Mean Town Blues



Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young



Esibizione acustica

Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

Blackbird

Helplessly Hoping

Guinnevere

Marrakesh Express

4 + 20

Mr. Soul

Wonderin'

You Don't Have to Cry



Esibizione elettrica

Pre-Road Downs

Long Time Gone

Bluebird

Sea of Madness

Wooden Ships

Find the Cost of Freedom

49 Bye-Byes



Paul Butterfield Blues Band



Everything's Gonna Be Alright

Driftin'

Born Under a Bad Sign

Morning Sunrise

Love March

Rumpis Cumpis



Sha-Na-Na



Na-Na Theme

Jakety Yak

Teen Angel

Jailhouse Rock

Wipe Out

Who Wrote the Book of Love

Duke of Earl

At the Hop

Na-Na Theme



Jimi Hendrix



Message to Love

Hear My Train A Comin'

Spanish Castle Magic

Red House

Mastermind

Lover Man

Foxy Lady

Jam Back at the House

Izabella

Gypsy Woman/Aware of Love

Fire

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)/Stepping Stone

The Star-Spangled Banner

Purple Haze

Woodstock Improvisation/Villanova Junction

Hey Joe