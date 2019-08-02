E’ Boyfriend il nuovo singolo di Ariana Grande

Ha iniziato una settimana fa a pubblicare stralci di video e foto di backstage e oggi finalmente è uscito il nuovo singolo di Ariana Grande in collaborazione con i Social House, emergente duo statunitense composto da Michael Foster, in arte Mikey, e Charles Anderson, aka Scootie.
In Boyfriend Ariana racconta una storia d’amore complicata tra due ragazzi che si amano (ma non sono fidanzati, come si ripete nel testo) e non riescono ad avere una relazione tranquilla a causa della troppa gelosia. Questa possessione da parte di entrambi i ragazzi si evince anche nel videoclip. In un primo momento è Ariana che alla provocazione del “fidanzato” risponde inizialmente con un abbraccio ad un altro uomo, ma poco dopo ci ripensa e con una lunga rincorsa salta addosso alla ragazza che si sta abbracciando al suo amato facendola cadere rovinosamente sul pavimento e picchiandola davanti agli sguardi allibiti dei presenti. Il suo amato invece di dividere le due ragazze, preferisce riprendere la scena con il suo smartphone. Poco dopo la vendetta: è lei che fa ingelosire lui scatenando la medesima reazione violenta. Alla fine i due corrono in bagno e si lasciano andare alla passione.
Il videoclip, a poche ore dall’uscita, ha già raggiunto 6.925.852 visualizzazioni. Numero impressionante se si pensa che un cantante medio non lo raggiunge nemmeno dopo mesi.
Ariana Grande è divenuta famosa grazie al ruolo di Cat Valentine nelle sitcom di successo All That di Nickelodeon Victorious e Sam & Cat. Nel 2011 firma un contratto con Republic Records e oggi, a soli 26 anni e cinque album all’attivo, è una delle cantanti più seguite d’oltreoceano, oltre ad essere al primo posto della classifica delle celebrity più pagate al mondo.
Inoltre, con i suoi 161 milioni di followers su instagram, Ariana risulta anche una dei very important people con più seguaci. Prima di lei infatti, c’è solo il cinque pallone d’oro Cristiano Ronaldo con 177 milioni di fan.
Testo di Boyfriend
I’m a motherfuckin’ train wreck
I don’t wanna be too much
But I don’t wanna miss your touch
And you don’t seem to give a fuck
I don’t wanna keep you waiting
But I do just what I have to do
And I might not be the one for you
But you ain’t about to have no boo
Cause I know we be so complicated
But we be so smitten, it’s crazy
I can’t have what I want, but neither can you
You ain’t my boyfriend
And I ain’t your girlfriend
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
But you ain’t my boyfriend
And I ain’t your girlfriend
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody
Even though you ain’t mine, I promise the way we fight
Make me honestly feel like we just in love
Baby, when push comes to shove
Damn, baby, I’m a train wreck, too
I lose my mind when it comes to you
I take time with the ones I choose
And I don’t want to smile if it ain’t from you
I know we be so complicated
Lovin’ you sometimes drive me crazy
‘Cause I can’t have what I want and neither can you
You ain’t my boyfriend
And I ain’t your girlfriend
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
But You ain’t my boyfriend
And I ain’t your girlfriend
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody
I want to kiss you, don’t wanna miss you
But I can’t be with you ’cause I got issues
On the surface, it seems like it’s easy
Careful with words but still hard to read me
Stress high when the trust low
Bad vibes when the fun go
Try to open up and love more
Try to open up and love more
You were my boyfriend
And you were my girlfriend
I probably wouldn’t see nobody else
But I can’t guarantee that by myself
You ain’t my boyfriend
And I ain’t your girlfriend
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
You ain’t my boyfriend
And I ain’t your girlfriend
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody
You ain’t my boyfriend
And I ain’t your girlfriend
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
You ain’t my boyfriend
And I ain’t your girlfriend
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody