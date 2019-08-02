E’ Boyfriend il nuovo singolo di Ariana Grande

Ha iniziato una settimana fa a pubblicare stralci di video e foto di backstage e oggi finalmente è uscito il nuovo singolo di Ariana Grande in collaborazione con i Social House, emergente duo statunitense composto da Michael Foster, in arte Mikey, e Charles Anderson, aka Scootie.

In Boyfriend Ariana racconta una storia d’amore complicata tra due ragazzi che si amano (ma non sono fidanzati, come si ripete nel testo) e non riescono ad avere una relazione tranquilla a causa della troppa gelosia. Questa possessione da parte di entrambi i ragazzi si evince anche nel videoclip. In un primo momento è Ariana che alla provocazione del “fidanzato” risponde inizialmente con un abbraccio ad un altro uomo, ma poco dopo ci ripensa e con una lunga rincorsa salta addosso alla ragazza che si sta abbracciando al suo amato facendola cadere rovinosamente sul pavimento e picchiandola davanti agli sguardi allibiti dei presenti. Il suo amato invece di dividere le due ragazze, preferisce riprendere la scena con il suo smartphone. Poco dopo la vendetta: è lei che fa ingelosire lui scatenando la medesima reazione violenta. Alla fine i due corrono in bagno e si lasciano andare alla passione.

Il videoclip, a poche ore dall’uscita, ha già raggiunto 6.925.852 visualizzazioni. Numero impressionante se si pensa che un cantante medio non lo raggiunge nemmeno dopo mesi.

Ariana Grande è divenuta famosa grazie al ruolo di Cat Valentine nelle sitcom di successo All That di Nickelodeon Victorious e Sam & Cat. Nel 2011 firma un contratto con Republic Records e oggi, a soli 26 anni e cinque album all’attivo, è una delle cantanti più seguite d’oltreoceano, oltre ad essere al primo posto della classifica delle celebrity più pagate al mondo.

Inoltre, con i suoi 161 milioni di followers su instagram, Ariana risulta anche una dei very important people con più seguaci. Prima di lei infatti, c’è solo il cinque pallone d’oro Cristiano Ronaldo con 177 milioni di fan.

Testo di Boyfriend

TESTO

I’m a motherfuckin’ train wreck

I don’t wanna be too much

But I don’t wanna miss your touch

And you don’t seem to give a fuck

I don’t wanna keep you waiting

But I do just what I have to do

And I might not be the one for you

But you ain’t about to have no boo

Cause I know we be so complicated

But we be so smitten, it’s crazy

I can’t have what I want, but neither can you

You ain’t my boyfriend

And I ain’t your girlfriend

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

But you ain’t my boyfriend

And I ain’t your girlfriend

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

Even though you ain’t mine, I promise the way we fight

Make me honestly feel like we just in love

Baby, when push comes to shove

Damn, baby, I’m a train wreck, too

I lose my mind when it comes to you

I take time with the ones I choose

And I don’t want to smile if it ain’t from you

I know we be so complicated

Lovin’ you sometimes drive me crazy

‘Cause I can’t have what I want and neither can you

You ain’t my boyfriend

And I ain’t your girlfriend

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

But You ain’t my boyfriend

And I ain’t your girlfriend

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

I want to kiss you, don’t wanna miss you

But I can’t be with you ’cause I got issues

On the surface, it seems like it’s easy

Careful with words but still hard to read me

Stress high when the trust low

Bad vibes when the fun go

Try to open up and love more

Try to open up and love more

You were my boyfriend

And you were my girlfriend

I probably wouldn’t see nobody else

But I can’t guarantee that by myself

You ain’t my boyfriend

And I ain’t your girlfriend

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend

And I ain’t your girlfriend

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend

And I ain’t your girlfriend

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend

And I ain’t your girlfriend

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody





