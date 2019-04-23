“Earth”, Ariana Grande nel brano ambientalista di Lil Dicky

Un cast stellare quello che è riuscito a riunire Lil Dicky per il suo brano a sfondo ambientalista “Earth”. Ben trenta celebrità, non solo cantanti ma star a tutto tondo, hanno deciso di sposare il progetto del rapper e personaggio televisivo americano, che devolverà parte degli introiti del suo pezzo ad associazioni no-profit che si battono per la difesa della salute della Terra. Accompagnata da un video spettacolare, la canzone, uscita venerdì 19 aprile con vista sulla Giornata mondiale della Terra di lunedì 22 aprile, ha ampiamente superato i 28 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube in pochi giorni.

Gli artisti presenti

Se Ariana Grande è il nome di punta, anche gli altri artisti che compaiono nel brano (tutti o quasi associati ad animali esotici) non sono da meno. E così ecco Adam Levine dei Maroon 5, i Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry. E poi ancora Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Charlie Puth, Sia, Hailee Steinfeld, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Lil Yacht, Meghan Trainor, Tory Lanez, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu, Benny Blanco. E ancora due che con la musica c’entrano poco: Joel Embiid, giocatore di basket camerunense al servizio dei Philadelphia 76ers in Nba, e addirittura Leonardo DiCaprio, che non canta ma compare in versione animata nel video del brano.

Il testo di “Earth”

Di seguito il testo completo del brano, con indicati tutti le strofe cantate dai vari artisti.

[Intro: Lil Dicky]

What up, world? It's your boy, just one of the guys down here. Well, I could be more specific. Uh, I'm a human, and I just wanted to, you know, for the sake of all of us earthlings out there, just wanted to say:



[Chorus]

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home



[Justin Bieber]

Hi, I'm a baboon

I'm like a man, just less advanced and my anus is huge



[Ariana Grande]

Hey, I'm a zebra

No one knows what I do, but I look pretty cool

Am I white or black?



[Halsey]

I'm a lion cub, and I'm always getting licked (Meow!)



[Zac Brown]

How's it going? I'm a cow (Moo!)

You drink milk from my tits (Moo)



[Brendon Urie]

I'm a fat, fucking pig



[Hailee Steinfeld]

I'm a common fungus



[Wiz Khalifa]

I'm a disgruntled skunk, shoot you out my butthole



[Snoop Dogg]

I'm a marijuana plant, I can get you fucked up



[Kevin Hart]

And I'm Kanye West



[Chorus]

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth



[Adam Levine]

Ba-dum-da-dum-dum, ba-dum-da-di

We are the vultures, feed on the dead



[Shawn Mendes]

We're just some rhinos, horny as heck



[Charlie Puth]

I'm just a giraffe, what's with this neck?



[Sia]

Hippity-hop, I'm a kangaroo

I hop all day, up and down with you



[Miley Cyrus]

I'm an elephant, I got junk in my trunk



[Lil Jon]

What the fuck? I'm a clam!



[Rita Ora]

I'm a wolf. Howl!



[Miguel]

I'm a squirrel, lookin' for my next nut



[Katy Perry]

And I'm a pony, just a freak horse, heh-heh-heh

But, uh, c'mon, get on (Yah)

Giddee-up, let's ride



[Lil Yachty]

I'm HPV, don't let me in



[Ed Sheeran]

I'm a koala and I sleep all the time

So what? It's cute



[Meghan Trainor]

We love you, India



[Joel Embiid]

We love you, Africa



[Tory Lanez]

We love the Chinese



[Lil Dicky]

We forgive you, Germany



[Chorus: Lil Dicky, (Snoop Dogg), Meghan Trainor, Lil Dicky & Sia, John Legend]

Earth, it is our planet (It's so tiny)

We love the Earth (We love the Earth), it is our home (Home)

We love the Earth, it is our planet (It is our planet)

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth



[Verse 3: Lil Dicky]

I'm a man (Hello?)

Can you hear me? (Anyone out there? Hello?)

I've trudged the Earth for so damn long

And still don't know shit (What's going on?)

I hope it's not a simulation (Huh)

Give each other names like Ahmed and Pedro

And, yeah, we like to wear clothes, girls still look beautiful

And it covers up our human dick (Woo), eat a lot of tuna fish

But these days, it's like we don't know how to act

All these shootings, pollution, we under attack on ourselves

Like, let's all just chill (Hey), respect what we built (Hey)

Like look at the internet! It's cracking as hell

Fellas, don't you love to cum when you have sex? (Ayy)

And I heard women orgasms are better than a dick's (Uh)

So what we got this land for? What we gotta stand for?

Love, and we love the Earth (The Earth)



[Ariana Grande]

Oh, yeah, baby, I love the Earth

I love this planet



[Lil Dicky]

Hey, Russia, we're cool

Hey, Asia, all of you, c'mon

Every one of you from the plains to the Sahara

Let's come together and live



[Choir]

Hum-dum-dum-dae-dum, hum-dum-dum-dae-dum



[PSY]

우-우-우리는 지구를 사랑해요



[Bad Bunny]

Amamos la tierra



[Kris Wu]

我们爱地球



[Outro: Lil Dicky, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber]

(We love you, we love you)

C'mon everybody, I know we're not all the same

But we're living on the same Earth

(We love you, we love you)

Have you ever been to Earth?

Everyone who is listening has been to Earth, Ariana

(We love you, we love you)

We're not making music for aliens here

Are we gonna die?

You know what, Bieber? We might die

(We love you, we love you)

I'm not going to lie to you

I mean, there's so many people out here who don't think Global Warming's a real thing. You know? We gotta save this planet. We're being stupid

Unless we get our shit together now