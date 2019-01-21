Maneskin, il nuovo singolo è "Fear for Nobody": il testo

È uscito venerdì 18 gennaio il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin, “Fear for Nobody”, terzo estratto dall’album di debutto della band “Il ballo della vita”. È il brano che segna il ritorno all’inglese per il gruppo lanciato lo scorso anno da X Factor, dopo la scelta di abbracciare l’italiano coi precedenti due singoli “Morirò da re” e “Torna a casa”. Ad accompagnare il brano, un videoclip in vero stile rock: un video tutto in rewind nel quale si vedono i membri della band distruggere una sala prove.

Il tour europeo al via

Non è casuale la scelta di lanciare come singolo un brano in inglese. I Maneskin, infatti, sono alla vigilia del loro primo tour europeo, in partenza il prossimo 6 febbraio dal Razzmatazz di Barcellona. Dodici date in giro per il Vecchio Continente prima di tornare in Italia, dove ad aspettarli c’è un nuovo tour già tutto sold out. Queste le date del tour europeo, per alcune delle quali i biglietti sono già terminati:

Mercoledì 6 febbraio – Barcellona, Razzmataz

Giovedì 7 febbraio – Madrid, Cool Stage

Sabato 9 febbraio – Parigi, Café De La Danse

Martedì 12 febbraio – Zurigo, Kaufleuten

Mercoledì 13 febbraio – Berna, Bierhübel

Venerdì 15 febbraio – Amburgo, Nochtwache

Domenica 17 febbraio – Stoccarda, Schräglage

Martedì 19 febbraio – Bruxelles, Le Madeleine

Venerdì 22 febbraio – Londra, Oslo SOLD OUT

Domenica 24 febbraio – Londra, Oslo

Mercoledì 27 febbraio – Monaco di Baviera, Backstage Club

Giovedì 28 febbraio – Lugano, Palazzo dei Congressi SOLD OUT

Il testo completo di “Fear for Nobody”

I don't envy, I will survive

And I've been begging, begging myself

Please don't close your eyes

I don't have tears, I cried it all

I heard a voice that's inside me

She says "please stay what you want"

And I've been begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

But

I have no fear for no-

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody, nobody now

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody, nobody now

I'm staying here and I'm not lying

And I've been beating on, beating on my chest

I'm ready to fight

This is not a dream, this is the truth

This is my story and I count it

We don't give a fuck about you

But I've been begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

But

I have no fear for no

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody, nobody now

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody, nobody

'Cause I'm begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

Please show me, please show me why

Am I begging you, begging you

But

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody, nobody now

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody

I have no fear for nobody, nobody now