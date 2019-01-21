Maneskin, il nuovo singolo è "Fear for Nobody": il testo

È uscito venerdì 18 gennaio il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin, “Fear for Nobody”, terzo estratto dall’album di debutto della band “Il ballo della vita”. È il brano che segna il ritorno all’inglese per il gruppo lanciato lo scorso anno da X Factor, dopo la scelta di abbracciare l’italiano coi precedenti due singoli “Morirò da re” e “Torna a casa”. Ad accompagnare il brano, un videoclip in vero stile rock: un video tutto in rewind nel quale si vedono i membri della band distruggere una sala prove.
Il tour europeo al via
Non è casuale la scelta di lanciare come singolo un brano in inglese. I Maneskin, infatti, sono alla vigilia del loro primo tour europeo, in partenza il prossimo 6 febbraio dal Razzmatazz di Barcellona. Dodici date in giro per il Vecchio Continente prima di tornare in Italia, dove ad aspettarli c’è un nuovo tour già tutto sold out. Queste le date del tour europeo, per alcune delle quali i biglietti sono già terminati:
- Mercoledì 6 febbraio – Barcellona, Razzmataz
- Giovedì 7 febbraio – Madrid, Cool Stage
- Sabato 9 febbraio – Parigi, Café De La Danse
- Martedì 12 febbraio – Zurigo, Kaufleuten
- Mercoledì 13 febbraio – Berna, Bierhübel
- Venerdì 15 febbraio – Amburgo, Nochtwache
- Domenica 17 febbraio – Stoccarda, Schräglage
- Martedì 19 febbraio – Bruxelles, Le Madeleine
- Venerdì 22 febbraio – Londra, Oslo SOLD OUT
- Domenica 24 febbraio – Londra, Oslo
- Mercoledì 27 febbraio – Monaco di Baviera, Backstage Club
- Giovedì 28 febbraio – Lugano, Palazzo dei Congressi SOLD OUT
Il testo completo di “Fear for Nobody”
I don't envy, I will survive
And I've been begging, begging myself
Please don't close your eyes
I don't have tears, I cried it all
I heard a voice that's inside me
She says "please stay what you want"
And I've been begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
But
I have no fear for no-
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody, nobody now
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody, nobody now
I'm staying here and I'm not lying
And I've been beating on, beating on my chest
I'm ready to fight
This is not a dream, this is the truth
This is my story and I count it
We don't give a fuck about you
But I've been begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
But
I have no fear for no
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody, nobody now
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody, nobody
'Cause I'm begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
Please show me, please show me why
Am I begging you, begging you
But
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody, nobody now
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody
I have no fear for nobody, nobody now