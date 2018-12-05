Coldplay, il testo del nuovo singolo "E-Lo" con lo pseudonimo Los Unidades

Dietro allo pseudonimo Los Unidades si nascondono i Coldplay: la band britannica ha scelto questo nome per prendere parte, sotto mentite spoglie, al progetto Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, curato proprio dal frontman della band Chris Martin. “E-Lo” è il nuovo singolo dei Los Unidades in featuring con Pharrell Williams e Jozzy, il pezzo è contenuto in “Global Citizen EP 1”, una raccolta uscita il 30 novembre 2018 per Parlophone Records.
Tutto quello che c’è da sapere su “E-Lo” e “Global Citizen EP 1”
“E-Lo” è il singolo dei Los Unidades in featuring con Pharrell Williams e Jozzy, anticipazione di “Global Citizen EP 1”. Il brano è stato pubblicato lo scorso 27 novembre, accompagnato da un lyric video che rende omaggio a Nelson Mandela: il centenario della nascita del leader sudafricano cade proprio quest’anno. L’inconfondibile voce di Chris Martin trova il suo posto sui ritmi etnici del pezzo, mescolandosi con quella di Pharrell Williams. “Global Citizen EP 1” è uscito lo scorso 30 novembre per Parlophone Records, stessa casa discografica dei Coldplay, e contiene quattro tracce. All’EP hanno preso parte anche altri grandi artisti internazionali come Stormzy, David Guetta, Jess Kent, Danny Ocean, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Stargate e Cassper Nyovest. Il ricavato della vendita sarà devoluto all’organizzazione Global Poverty Project, impegnata a porre fine allo stato di estrema povertà attraverso il potere dell’educazione e della comunicazione. Di seguito la tracklist di “Global Citizen EP 1”:
- Rise Up (feat. Nelson Mandela) – Stargate
- E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) – Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams
- Timbuktu (feat. Stormzy & Jess Kent) – Cassper Nyovest & Los Unidades
- Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta) – Stargate & Los Unidades
“E-Lo”: il testo della canzone
La canzone dei Los Unidades (Coldplay), in collaborazione con Pharrell Williams e Jozzy, fa parte di “Global Citizen EP 1”. Questa pubblicazione è legata all’evento benefico Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, festival (curato da Chris Martin) tenutosi il 2 dicembre 2018 al FNB Stadium di Johannesburg per ricordare il centenario della nascita di Nelson Mandela. Di seguito il testo della canzone:
And there’s nowhere I’d rather be
When they take with hand and with take the other
On the day all the hands go free
And the sun’s gonna shine on me
The suns gonna shine on me
[Coro] O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Mama Maria, she would take my hand
Down to el Rio sol
Saying “oye for real hijo understand
Hands can hurt or heal so”
[Coro] Tell all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Free hands go
Mama Maria, she would take my hand
Down to the Rio and flow
Baxabana ogxam baxabana ngenoxoxo
Bexakwe yinuxba xaka
[Coro] Tell all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
All the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Tell all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Free hands go
And there’s nowhere I’d rather be
Gonna raise up one hand and raise the other
Hurt me outside, inside I’m free
And there’s no enemy
Everyone is my brother
When the truth comes to set me free
And we’re not going to fall in and out with each other
On the day all the hands go free
Then the sun’s gonna shine
And the sun’s gonna shine on me
[Coro] Tell all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Free hands go
And the sun’s gonna shine on me
And I know, one day I know
The sun’s gonna shine on me
Let my hands go free
Let my hands go free
Let my hands go free
The sun’s gonna shine on me
Let my hands go free
And all hands go free
When all hands go free
The sun’s gonna shine on me