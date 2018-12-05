Coldplay, il testo del nuovo singolo "E-Lo" con lo pseudonimo Los Unidades

Dietro allo pseudonimo Los Unidades si nascondono i Coldplay: la band britannica ha scelto questo nome per prendere parte, sotto mentite spoglie, al progetto Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, curato proprio dal frontman della band Chris Martin. “E-Lo” è il nuovo singolo dei Los Unidades in featuring con Pharrell Williams e Jozzy, il pezzo è contenuto in “Global Citizen EP 1”, una raccolta uscita il 30 novembre 2018 per Parlophone Records.

Tutto quello che c’è da sapere su “E-Lo” e “Global Citizen EP 1”

“E-Lo” è il singolo dei Los Unidades in featuring con Pharrell Williams e Jozzy, anticipazione di “Global Citizen EP 1”. Il brano è stato pubblicato lo scorso 27 novembre, accompagnato da un lyric video che rende omaggio a Nelson Mandela: il centenario della nascita del leader sudafricano cade proprio quest’anno. L’inconfondibile voce di Chris Martin trova il suo posto sui ritmi etnici del pezzo, mescolandosi con quella di Pharrell Williams. “Global Citizen EP 1” è uscito lo scorso 30 novembre per Parlophone Records, stessa casa discografica dei Coldplay, e contiene quattro tracce. All’EP hanno preso parte anche altri grandi artisti internazionali come Stormzy, David Guetta, Jess Kent, Danny Ocean, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Stargate e Cassper Nyovest. Il ricavato della vendita sarà devoluto all’organizzazione Global Poverty Project, impegnata a porre fine allo stato di estrema povertà attraverso il potere dell’educazione e della comunicazione. Di seguito la tracklist di “Global Citizen EP 1”:

Rise Up (feat. Nelson Mandela) – Stargate E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) – Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams Timbuktu (feat. Stormzy & Jess Kent) – Cassper Nyovest & Los Unidades Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta) – Stargate & Los Unidades

“E-Lo”: il testo della canzone

La canzone dei Los Unidades (Coldplay), in collaborazione con Pharrell Williams e Jozzy, fa parte di “Global Citizen EP 1”. Questa pubblicazione è legata all’evento benefico Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, festival (curato da Chris Martin) tenutosi il 2 dicembre 2018 al FNB Stadium di Johannesburg per ricordare il centenario della nascita di Nelson Mandela. Di seguito il testo della canzone:

And there’s nowhere I’d rather be

When they take with hand and with take the other

On the day all the hands go free

And the sun’s gonna shine on me

The suns gonna shine on me

[Coro] O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Mama Maria, she would take my hand

Down to el Rio sol

Saying “oye for real hijo understand

Hands can hurt or heal so”

[Coro] Tell all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Free hands go

Mama Maria, she would take my hand

Down to the Rio and flow

Baxabana ogxam baxabana ngenoxoxo

Bexakwe yinuxba xaka

[Coro] Tell all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

All the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Tell all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Free hands go

And there’s nowhere I’d rather be

Gonna raise up one hand and raise the other

Hurt me outside, inside I’m free

And there’s no enemy

Everyone is my brother

When the truth comes to set me free

And we’re not going to fall in and out with each other

On the day all the hands go free

Then the sun’s gonna shine

And the sun’s gonna shine on me

[Coro] Tell all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Free hands go

And the sun’s gonna shine on me

And I know, one day I know

The sun’s gonna shine on me

Let my hands go free

Let my hands go free

Let my hands go free

The sun’s gonna shine on me

Let my hands go free

And all hands go free

When all hands go free

The sun’s gonna shine on me