Coldplay/Los Unidades, il nuovo singolo è “E-Lo”

Si chiama “E-Lo” e vede la collaborazione di Pharrell Williams il nuovo singolo dei Coldplay, che per l’occasione hanno cambiato nome in Los Unidades. È uscito il 27 novembre il nuovo brano della band di Chris Martin, che farà da apripista all’Ep “Global Citizen Ep 1”, progetto discografico composto da quattro tracce che uscirà il 30 novembre.

“E-Lo”: info e testo

“E-Lo”, come anticipato, nasce dalla collaborazione con Pharrell Williams e Jozzy. Il brano è accompagnato da un lyric video ispirato a Nelson Mandela, dato che proprio quest’anno cade il centenario della nascita del leader sudafricano e che domenica 2 dicembre verrà celebrato con un grande evento a Johannesburg. Ritmi etnici e texture elettroniche accompagnano l’inconfondibile voce di Chris Martin, togliendo ogni dubbio e svelando il mistero nascosto dietro lo pseudonimo scelto dalla band britannica. Questo il testo completo:

And there’s nowhere I’d rather be

When they take with hand and with take the other

On the day all the hands go free

And the sun’s gonna shine on me

The suns gonna shine on me

[Coro] O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Mama Maria, she would take my hand

Down to el Rio sol

Saying “oye for real hijo understand

Hands can hurt or heal so”

[Coro] Tell all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Free hands go

Mama Maria, she would take my hand

Down to the Rio and flow

Baxabana ogxam baxabana ngenoxoxo

Bexakwe yinuxba xaka

[Coro] Tell all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

All the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Tell all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Free hands go

And there’s nowhere I’d rather be

Gonna raise up one hand and raise the other

Hurt me outside, inside I’m free

And there’s no enemy

Everyone is my brother

When the truth comes to set me free

And we’re not going to fall in and out with each other

On the day all the hands go free

Then the sun’s gonna shine

And the sun’s gonna shine on me

[Coro] Tell all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

And all the people go

O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Free hands go

And the sun’s gonna shine on me

And I know, one day I know

The sun’s gonna shine on me

Let my hands go free

Let my hands go free

Let my hands go free

The sun’s gonna shine on me

Let my hands go free

And all hands go free

When all hands go free

The sun’s gonna shine on me

Tutti i dettagli su “Global Citizen Ep 1”

“Global Citizen Ep 1” conterrà 4 canzoni: i Los Unidades aka Coldplay hanno presto parte a tre dei pezzi del disco ma con loro hanno lavorato al progetto anche Pharrell Williams, Stormzy, David Guetta, Jess Kent, Danny Ocean, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Stargate e Cassper Nyovest. L’ep uscirà venerdì 30 novembre 2018 per Parlophone Records. Il ricavato della vendita sarà devoluto all’organizzazione Global Poverty Project, impegnata a porre fine allo stato di estrema povertà utilizzando il potere dell’educazione e la forza della comunicazione. Di seguito la tracklist completa dell’EP: