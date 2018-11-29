Coldplay/Los Unidades, il nuovo singolo è “E-Lo”

Si chiama “E-Lo” e vede la collaborazione di Pharrell Williams il nuovo singolo dei Coldplay, che per l’occasione hanno cambiato nome in Los Unidades. È uscito il 27 novembre il nuovo brano della band di Chris Martin, che farà da apripista all’Ep “Global Citizen Ep 1”, progetto discografico composto da quattro tracce che uscirà il 30 novembre.
“E-Lo”: info e testo
“E-Lo”, come anticipato, nasce dalla collaborazione con Pharrell Williams e Jozzy. Il brano è accompagnato da un lyric video ispirato a Nelson Mandela, dato che proprio quest’anno cade il centenario della nascita del leader sudafricano e che domenica 2 dicembre verrà celebrato con un grande evento a Johannesburg. Ritmi etnici e texture elettroniche accompagnano l’inconfondibile voce di Chris Martin, togliendo ogni dubbio e svelando il mistero nascosto dietro lo pseudonimo scelto dalla band britannica. Questo il testo completo:
And there’s nowhere I’d rather be
When they take with hand and with take the other
On the day all the hands go free
And the sun’s gonna shine on me
The suns gonna shine on me
[Coro] O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Mama Maria, she would take my hand
Down to el Rio sol
Saying “oye for real hijo understand
Hands can hurt or heal so”
[Coro] Tell all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Free hands go
Mama Maria, she would take my hand
Down to the Rio and flow
Baxabana ogxam baxabana ngenoxoxo
Bexakwe yinuxba xaka
[Coro] Tell all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
All the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Tell all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Free hands go
And there’s nowhere I’d rather be
Gonna raise up one hand and raise the other
Hurt me outside, inside I’m free
And there’s no enemy
Everyone is my brother
When the truth comes to set me free
And we’re not going to fall in and out with each other
On the day all the hands go free
Then the sun’s gonna shine
And the sun’s gonna shine on me
[Coro] Tell all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
And all the people go
O-lo-e-o-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Free hands go
And the sun’s gonna shine on me
And I know, one day I know
The sun’s gonna shine on me
Let my hands go free
Let my hands go free
Let my hands go free
The sun’s gonna shine on me
Let my hands go free
And all hands go free
When all hands go free
The sun’s gonna shine on me
Tutti i dettagli su “Global Citizen Ep 1”
“Global Citizen Ep 1” conterrà 4 canzoni: i Los Unidades aka Coldplay hanno presto parte a tre dei pezzi del disco ma con loro hanno lavorato al progetto anche Pharrell Williams, Stormzy, David Guetta, Jess Kent, Danny Ocean, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Stargate e Cassper Nyovest. L’ep uscirà venerdì 30 novembre 2018 per Parlophone Records. Il ricavato della vendita sarà devoluto all’organizzazione Global Poverty Project, impegnata a porre fine allo stato di estrema povertà utilizzando il potere dell’educazione e la forza della comunicazione. Di seguito la tracklist completa dell’EP:
- Rise Up (feat. Nelson Mandela) – Stargate
- E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) – Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams
- Timbuktu (feat. Stormzy & Jess Kent) – Cassper Nyovest & Los Unidades
- Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta) – Stargate & Los Unidades