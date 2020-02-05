Birds of Prey è lo spinoff al femminile di Suicide Squad.
Dopo i fatti di Suicide Squad Harley Quinn ha lasciato il Joker e anche Batman da allora sembra essere scomparso da Gotham, dove operano come vigilanti le Birds of Prey.
Le Birds of Prey sono Helena Bertinelli, la Cacciatrice, figlia del mafioso Franco Bertinelli (interpretata da Mary Elizabeth Winstead) e Dinah Lance, alias Black Canary, dotata di un formidabile urlo sonico (interpretata da Jurnee Smollett-Bell).
Harley collabora con le Birds of Prey e con la detective del dipartimento di polizia di Gotham Renee Montoya per salvare la giovane Cassandra Cain, che si trova nei guai nei guai dopo essere entrata in possesso di un diamante che appartiene allo spietato boss della malavita Black Mask.
Il film è diretto da Cathy Yan.
Birds of Prey e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn è il titolo completo del film.
Margot Robbie interpreta Harley, che vanta un nuovo look, dovuto anche all'emancipazione dal Joker, che appare solo in poche scene del film.
I due principali villain della pellicola sono Black Mask, storico avversario di Batman che non era mai arrivato prima sul grande schermo, e Victor Zsasz, psicopatico a metà tra sicario e serial killer che ama sadicamente uccidere con il coltello.
I due villain sono interpretati da Ewan McGregor (Black Mask) e da Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz).
