Coronavirus, 100 film d'avventura gratis online

Una lunga lista di film d’avventura gratis online, proposti da Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

La pandemia legata al coronavirus ha ovviamente posto un freno a svariate tipologie di manifestazioni. Lo sport è fermo a livello mondiale, le Olimpiadi, così come gli Europei di calcio, sono stati rinviati. Lo stesso dicasi per i film in programma in sala e i festival del cinema.

Tra questi rientra il Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, che ha scelto di rimandare a data da destinarsi gli eventi previsti in tutto il mondo, dall’Italia agli Stati Uniti. Festival sospeso dunque ma gli appassionati del cinema ricevono ottime notizie dal Canada. È stata infatti resa nota una lista a cura di Lianne Caron, che comprende 100 film d’avventura reperibili gratuitamente online con vari servizi, tutti protagonisti del BANFF.

Film d’avventura gratis online: la lista

  1. RJ Ripper - Vimeo
  2. BAWLI BOOCH - Downhill Biking India - Youtube
  3. Speak To Me Softly - Rockdandice
  4. Life of Pie | Pizza and Bikes Can Fix Anything Youtube
  5. Loved By All: The Story of Apa Sherpa – Vimeo
  6. Shepherdess of The Glaciers – Vimeo
  7. Artifishal | The Fight to Save Wild Salmon – Youtube
  8. The Last Honey Hunter – Vimeo
  9. The Frozen Road – Vimeo
  10. Blood Road – Redbull
  11. Billder – Vimeo
  12. Up To Speed – Redbull
  13. Okpilik - Inuit Nunangat Taimaannganit – itk
  14. Dark Peak Fell Runners – Youtube
  15. Chasing a Trace – Youtube
  16. Climb Your Dreams – Vimeo
  17. Full Moon – Vimeo
  18. Good Morning – Vimeo
  19. The Imaginary Line – Youtube
  20. Age of Ondra – Redbull
  21. Thaband – Youtube
  22. The Redstone Pack – Youtube
  23. We Are Abel – Vimeo
  24. The River’s Call – Vimeo
  25. The Ladakh Project – Redbull
  26. The Flip – Vimeo
  27. Kai Jones – Far Out – Tetongravity
  28. Every Mystery I’ve Lived – Youtube
  29. Eclipse – Tv.salomon
  30. Charge – Tv.salomon
  31. Liv Along the Way – Tv.salomon
  32. Frozen Mind – Youtube
  33. The 7 Stages of Blank – Youtube
  34. Circle of the Sun – Vimeo
  35. Sage Haven – Youtube
  36. Camel Finds Water – Vimeo
  37. This Land – Youtube
  38. Beneath the Ice – Redbull
  39. Aziza – Vimeo
  40. Standing Man – Youtube
  41. Eli – Youtube
  42. A Nordic Skater – Vimeo
  43. Out on a Limb – Mojagear
  44. Spirit – Vimeo
  45. Solstice – Youtube
  46. Narics – Vimeo
  47. Valley of the Moon – Vimeo
  48. The Legend of Rafael – Vimeo
  49. Over Time – Sammy C – Youtube
  50. Wallmapu – Vimeo
  51. Chasing the Sublime – Vimeo
  52. The Running Pastor – Vimeo
  53. BMX Nigeria – Youtube
  54. The Shepherdess – Katiefalkenberg
  55. Silence – Youtube
  56. Ice & Palms – Vimeo
  57. Sacred Strides – Vimeo
  58. Hourya – Vimeo
  59. Fast Horse – Vimeo
  60. The Moment – Redbull
  61. For the Love of Mary – Vimeo
  62. Break on Through – Redbull
  63. Life of Glide – Youtube
  64. Brothers of Climbing – Youtube
  65. Ride of the Dead – Youtube
  66. Holocene – Youtube
  67. Beautiful Idiot – Vimeo
  68. Perspectives | India – Freehubmag
  69. Inside the Indus – A Pakistani Odyssey – Facebook
  70. Skier Vs Drone – Youtube
  71. The Faction Collective Presents: La Grave – Youtube
  72. Children of the Columbia: A Skier’s Odyssey – Vimeo
  73. The Sky Piercer – Redbull
  74. The Lorax Project – Vimeo
  75. Escape – Mec
  76. Facing Sunrise – Mec
  77. Ascending Afghanistan – Video.vice
  78. Brotherhood of Skiing – Vimeo
  79. How to Run 100 Miles – Youtube
  80. Blue Heart – Youtube
  81. Carving Landscapes – Vimeo
  82. The Passage – Vimeo
  83. Grizzly Country – Vimeo
  84. The Botanist – Vimeo
  85. Surviving the Outback – Tubitv
  86. The Mirnavator – Youtube
  87. Ski Photographer – Vimeo
  88. My Mom Vala – Youtube
  89. AMO – Vimeo
  90. Surface – Youtube
  91. The Frenchy – Youtube
  92. Dreamride 3 – Vimeo
  93. Treeline – Youtube
  94. The Wolf Pack – Youtube
  95. Danny Macaskill: Danny Daycare – Youtube
  96. Electric Greg – Youtube
  97. Defiance – Youtube
  98. Par For The Course – Youtube
  99. The Motivator – Youtube
  100.  Other Adventure Films not Banff Film Fest – Youtube
  101.  ROTPUNKT – Youtube
  102.  Mother Earth Mother Earth – Outsideonline
  103.  Dream Job – Youtube
  104.  The North Face Presents: Lhotse – Youtube
  105.  Blood on the Crack – Redbull
