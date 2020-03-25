Coronavirus, 100 film d'avventura gratis online

La pandemia legata al coronavirus ha ovviamente posto un freno a svariate tipologie di manifestazioni. Lo sport è fermo a livello mondiale, le Olimpiadi, così come gli Europei di calcio, sono stati rinviati. Lo stesso dicasi per i film in programma in sala e i festival del cinema.
Tra questi rientra il Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, che ha scelto di rimandare a data da destinarsi gli eventi previsti in tutto il mondo, dall’Italia agli Stati Uniti. Festival sospeso dunque ma gli appassionati del cinema ricevono ottime notizie dal Canada. È stata infatti resa nota una lista a cura di Lianne Caron, che comprende 100 film d’avventura reperibili gratuitamente online con vari servizi, tutti protagonisti del BANFF.
Film d’avventura gratis online: la lista
- RJ Ripper - Vimeo
- BAWLI BOOCH - Downhill Biking India - Youtube
- Speak To Me Softly - Rockdandice
- Life of Pie | Pizza and Bikes Can Fix Anything Youtube
- Loved By All: The Story of Apa Sherpa – Vimeo
- Shepherdess of The Glaciers – Vimeo
- Artifishal | The Fight to Save Wild Salmon – Youtube
- The Last Honey Hunter – Vimeo
- The Frozen Road – Vimeo
- Blood Road – Redbull
- Billder – Vimeo
- Up To Speed – Redbull
- Okpilik - Inuit Nunangat Taimaannganit – itk
- Dark Peak Fell Runners – Youtube
- Chasing a Trace – Youtube
- Climb Your Dreams – Vimeo
- Full Moon – Vimeo
- Good Morning – Vimeo
- The Imaginary Line – Youtube
- Age of Ondra – Redbull
- Thaband – Youtube
- The Redstone Pack – Youtube
- We Are Abel – Vimeo
- The River’s Call – Vimeo
- The Ladakh Project – Redbull
- The Flip – Vimeo
- Kai Jones – Far Out – Tetongravity
- Every Mystery I’ve Lived – Youtube
- Eclipse – Tv.salomon
- Charge – Tv.salomon
- Liv Along the Way – Tv.salomon
- Frozen Mind – Youtube
- The 7 Stages of Blank – Youtube
- Circle of the Sun – Vimeo
- Sage Haven – Youtube
- Camel Finds Water – Vimeo
- This Land – Youtube
- Beneath the Ice – Redbull
- Aziza – Vimeo
- Standing Man – Youtube
- Eli – Youtube
- A Nordic Skater – Vimeo
- Out on a Limb – Mojagear
- Spirit – Vimeo
- Solstice – Youtube
- Narics – Vimeo
- Valley of the Moon – Vimeo
- The Legend of Rafael – Vimeo
- Over Time – Sammy C – Youtube
- Wallmapu – Vimeo
- Chasing the Sublime – Vimeo
- The Running Pastor – Vimeo
- BMX Nigeria – Youtube
- The Shepherdess – Katiefalkenberg
- Silence – Youtube
- Ice & Palms – Vimeo
- Sacred Strides – Vimeo
- Hourya – Vimeo
- Fast Horse – Vimeo
- The Moment – Redbull
- For the Love of Mary – Vimeo
- Break on Through – Redbull
- Life of Glide – Youtube
- Brothers of Climbing – Youtube
- Ride of the Dead – Youtube
- Holocene – Youtube
- Beautiful Idiot – Vimeo
- Perspectives | India – Freehubmag
- Inside the Indus – A Pakistani Odyssey – Facebook
- Skier Vs Drone – Youtube
- The Faction Collective Presents: La Grave – Youtube
- Children of the Columbia: A Skier’s Odyssey – Vimeo
- The Sky Piercer – Redbull
- The Lorax Project – Vimeo
- Escape – Mec
- Facing Sunrise – Mec
- Ascending Afghanistan – Video.vice
- Brotherhood of Skiing – Vimeo
- How to Run 100 Miles – Youtube
- Blue Heart – Youtube
- Carving Landscapes – Vimeo
- The Passage – Vimeo
- Grizzly Country – Vimeo
- The Botanist – Vimeo
- Surviving the Outback – Tubitv
- The Mirnavator – Youtube
- Ski Photographer – Vimeo
- My Mom Vala – Youtube
- AMO – Vimeo
- Surface – Youtube
- The Frenchy – Youtube
- Dreamride 3 – Vimeo
- Treeline – Youtube
- The Wolf Pack – Youtube
- Danny Macaskill: Danny Daycare – Youtube
- Electric Greg – Youtube
- Defiance – Youtube
- Par For The Course – Youtube
- The Motivator – Youtube
- Other Adventure Films not Banff Film Fest – Youtube
- ROTPUNKT – Youtube
- Mother Earth Mother Earth – Outsideonline
- Dream Job – Youtube
- The North Face Presents: Lhotse – Youtube
- Blood on the Crack – Redbull