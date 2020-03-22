Con un video messaggio e una canzone, la sciatrice statunitense Mikaela Shiffrin ha voluto mandare un messaggio di solidarietà all’Italia alle prese con l’emergenza coronavirus (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI). La campionessa, che meno di due mesi fa ha perso il padre, morto in un incidente domestico, ha dedicato un pensiero “alla mia famiglia Barilla”, suo sponsor da anni. "Questi sono momenti incredibilmente difficili e spaventosi in tutto il mondo ma in particolare in Italia”, ha detto la Shiffrin, “State facendo un gran lavoro ma posso immaginare quanto sarete preoccupati ogni giorno” (LA MAPPA GLOBALE DEL CONTAGIO).

Il messaggio della campionessa

“Voglio che sappiate che quello che state facendo è molto importante, le persone hanno bisogno di cibo e voi siete le persone che possono fare tutto ciò, voi siete gli eroi che lo rendono possibile e vi voglio ringraziare per questo”, ha proseguito la Shiffrin. “Quello che fate è incredibile e amorevole, spero troviate la forza per andare avanti e sappiate che siamo con voi. Vi mando tutto il mio affetto”.

La canzone della Shiffrin

Poi la sciatrice, chitarra in mano, ha spiegato di aver scritto una canzone “dedicata a voi”. Il testo del brano dice che è “messaggio per chi sta soffrendo, per chi ha perso tutto quello che aveva ottenuto, per il mondo in un momento di difficoltà e bisogno, per la gente là fuori, che cerca di curare il dolore che vede. Vi vogliamo ringraziare, vi mandiamo tutto il nostro amore, anche se sappiamo che in momento come questi non è certo abbastanza ma noi vi vediamo là fuori, impegnati a far girare il mondo. Scrivo questa canzone sperando mi possiate sentire. Siamo con voi anche se siamo separati. Cureremo il vostro cuore ferito, ci stringeremo e insieme ce la faremo, siamo con voi, staremo al vostro fianco, per darci amore e forza per resistere. Questo messaggio è per voi”.