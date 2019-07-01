È polemica per la nuova linea di intimo di Kim Kardashian. Le proteste arrivano direttamente dal Giappone: a indignare è il nome scelto dalla star dei reality tv e dei social: "Kimono". Associare il nome dell'abito tradizionale giapponese a una linea di intimo non ne rispetterebbe il significato culturale.
Il sindaco di Kyoto: "Così si diffonde una comprensione scorretta del kimono"
Il sindaco della città di Kyoto Daisaku Kadokawa, si inserisce nella disputa chiedendo a Kim Kardashian di "riconsiderare la decisione di usare il termine Kimono nel marchio". Il timore, ha aggiunto il primo cittadino è che "si diffonda una comprensione scorretta del kimono dal momento che la Kardashian è una così potente influencer". E poi ha invitato la star a visitare il Giappone per conoscere e capire la cultura del kimono.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft