Esplora Sky TG24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Esplora Sky TG24, Sky Sport, Sky Video News: SKY TG24 METEO OROSCOPO
Sport: SKY SPORT SUPERSCUDETTO L'ULTIMO UOMO
Video: VIDEO SKY SKY GO SKY.IT
MENU
Diretta
MONDO

L'appello di Harry e Meghan Markle prima del parto: "Beneficenza, non regali"

I titoli delle 13 di Sky tg24 del 6 aprile

3' di lettura

Con un post sui social network, i duchi di Sussex, che a breve diventeranno genitori, hanno invitato quanti vorranno omaggiare il loro primogenito a compiere donazioni verso organizzazioni solidali

"Il Duca e la Duchessa di Sussex sono immensamente grati per l'effusione di amore e sostegno in previsione della nascita del loro primo figlio". Con queste parole, in un post su Instagram, Harry e Meghan, che a breve diventeranno genitori, hanno ringraziato il pubblico per l'affetto dimostrato fino a ora e hanno lanciato una richiesta: "La coppia ha pianificato da tempo di incoraggiare tutti a rinunciare ai regali, e a fare piuttosto una donazione alle associazioni che sostengono bambini e genitori bisognosi".

La lista delle associazioni

I futuri genitori non gradiscono tanto i doni, quindi, quanto le opere di generosità. Nella didascalia che correda una foto di Harry e Meghan abbracciati, i duchi hanno ringraziato chi ha già compiuto un'offerta ed elencato alcune organizzazioni che vorrebbero sostenere. "Se hai già fatto una donazione, la coppia ti manda i suoi più vivi ringraziamenti - si legge nel post - se invece ci stai pensando, ti chiede di considerare le seguenti organizzazioni: @thelunchboxfund, @littlevillagehq, @wellchild, e @baby2baby". Come già accaduto con il royal wedding, la coppia ha organizzato una lista di associazioni a tutela di temi a loro cari, cui devolvere piccole somme di denaro. Le organizzazioni elencate dai duchi di Sussex si occupano tutte di minori in difficoltà a cui forniscono cibo, vestiti e cure mediche.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️

Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:

Leggi tutto
Prossimo articolo
Segui Sky TG24 sui social:
facebook twitter instagram

SCELTI PER TE

    Aggiungi Sky TG24 al tuo Homescreen

    Clicca l'icona e seleziona

    "Aggiungi a Schermata Home"

    Aggiungi Sky TG24 al tuo Homescreen

    Clicca l'icona e seleziona

    "Aggiungi a Home"

    ×
    Da non perdere in

    Tutti i siti Sky