"Il Duca e la Duchessa di Sussex sono immensamente grati per l'effusione di amore e sostegno in previsione della nascita del loro primo figlio". Con queste parole, in un post su Instagram, Harry e Meghan, che a breve diventeranno genitori, hanno ringraziato il pubblico per l'affetto dimostrato fino a ora e hanno lanciato una richiesta: "La coppia ha pianificato da tempo di incoraggiare tutti a rinunciare ai regali, e a fare piuttosto una donazione alle associazioni che sostengono bambini e genitori bisognosi".
La lista delle associazioni
I futuri genitori non gradiscono tanto i doni, quindi, quanto le opere di generosità. Nella didascalia che correda una foto di Harry e Meghan abbracciati, i duchi hanno ringraziato chi ha già compiuto un'offerta ed elencato alcune organizzazioni che vorrebbero sostenere. "Se hai già fatto una donazione, la coppia ti manda i suoi più vivi ringraziamenti - si legge nel post - se invece ci stai pensando, ti chiede di considerare le seguenti organizzazioni: @thelunchboxfund, @littlevillagehq, @wellchild, e @baby2baby". Come già accaduto con il royal wedding, la coppia ha organizzato una lista di associazioni a tutela di temi a loro cari, cui devolvere piccole somme di denaro. Le organizzazioni elencate dai duchi di Sussex si occupano tutte di minori in difficoltà a cui forniscono cibo, vestiti e cure mediche.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️