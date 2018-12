Antartide, la nave si avvicina e i pinguini si tuffano in acqua: video

@ian_urbina, an investigative reporter for @nytimes, captured this scene from a ship in #Antarctica. As the ship drifts by the #penguins, one of them “flips out, sounds the alarm, everyone sprints to the exit,” Ian writes. The final penguin, enjoying the sun, seems “annoyed and reluctant to have to get back into the water.” Finally — and clumsily — it gives in. 🐧 💦 @ian_urbina set off from Chile a couple of weeks ago, so this isn’t his first penguin sighting. Yesterday, he spotted a large group of Adelie #penguins. “Such loud, smelly, adorably awkward creatures,” he wrote. “A total spectacle: like rush-hour traffic of a gazillion determined hunched argumentative little men with pot-bellies, wearing tuxes, waddling and body-sledding to and fro, and all seemingly in a big hurry to get somewhere.” Follow @ian_urbina to see more from #Antarctica. To read his series about lawlessness on the high seas, visit the link in our profile.

